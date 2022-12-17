Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Hopkinsville
A Tennessee man was charged with trafficking drugs after a report of the disturbance on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 34-year-old Jorge Morales who fit the description of someone who left the scene during a disturbance and he attempted to conceal a backpack in a vehicle.
Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery
Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting
A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
Two Injured In South Campbell Street Wreck
A wreck on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car on East 14th Street collided with a car that was southbound on South Campbell Street. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. The...
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary
Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
Oak Grove man arrested for drug trafficking charges in Todd County
A traffic stop Saturday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of an Oak Grove man on drug trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight stopped 34-year old Justin Horstead of Oak Grove near the intersection of Guthrie Road and Elkton-Trenton Road for a moving violation, according to a news release, which says there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Defense Mulling Over DNA Evidence in Spikes Murder Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge has set a deadline for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to get some discovery turned over to the attorney of Bobby Spikes, who is accused of killing a Hopkinsville man last year. Spikes, who had dual addresses of Hopkinsville and Princeton, is charged with the...
Several People Injured Interstate 24 Wreck
Several people were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Three ambulances were...
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound car collided with another southbound car at the Pembroke Road on-ramp. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Woman Remains In Nashville Hospital After Oak Grove Crash
A woman who was run over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning remains in critical but stable condition in a Nashville hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say Rebecca Bishop was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
Three Princeton men charged after forgery of stolen checks
Three Princeton men have been charged after a three-month long investigation concerning checks stolen from an elderly woman. Princeton detectives began investigating in October when an 86-year old reported that 14 checks were forged on her account totaling $4,550. On December 9, detectives said 54-year old Dwayne Hale was served...
Wreck Causes Interstate 24 Slow Down
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County injured three people Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was in the emergency lane when the driver attempted to get back in the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a truck. Ambulances were called for three...
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
