Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
news9.com
Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
Woman charged with negligent homicide after deadly Broken Arrow crash
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly crash in Broken Arrow last month. Deborah Evans was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, according to court records. Broken Arrow Police said on Nov. 10, 2022, 57-year-old Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking help identifying alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the individuals seen. Police say they are suspects in a recent storage unit burglary. On Dec. 10, TPD was called to a burglary report at a storage unit facility near 93rd and Mingo. The victim told...
Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man
A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
Silver Alert Issued For 69-Year-Old Man From Tulsa
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. He was last seen leaving 828 S. Wheeling Ave at 7 a.m. on December 17. Police said he was driving white, 2000, Ford Fusion with a 10/2/22 date on a paper tag. Police described Sylvester as a 5'8, Black man,...
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
KTUL
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Tulsa’s Annual Art Hunt celebrates life of late local art lover
TULSA, Okla. — The artist behind the annual Tulsa art scavenger hunt says he hopes this years event will help people discover other Tulsa artists. “I wanted to pass the torch on to new artists people that I think Tulsa should know about, said Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick, founder and creator of The Art hunt.
North Pointe Shopping Center sold to Crutcher Foundation
A local foundation has purchased the North Pointe Shopping Center for a reported $1.7 million. Documents from the Tulsa County Clerk’s Office reviewed by the Tulsa World indicate the Terence Crutcher Foundation purchased the nearly 6 acre property at Pine and MLK Junior Blvd. The Foundation was established after...
Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog
TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
Comments / 0