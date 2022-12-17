ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Search For Man Who Robbed Tulsa QuikTrip

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to police, the robbery happened near West 42nd Place and and South 33rd West Avenue at around 2 a.m. Police say nobody was injured in the robbery. Officers are searching for...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking help identifying alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the individuals seen. Police say they are suspects in a recent storage unit burglary. On Dec. 10, TPD was called to a burglary report at a storage unit facility near 93rd and Mingo. The victim told...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man

A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Annual Art Hunt celebrates life of late local art lover

TULSA, Okla. — The artist behind the annual Tulsa art scavenger hunt says he hopes this years event will help people discover other Tulsa artists. “I wanted to pass the torch on to new artists people that I think Tulsa should know about, said Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick, founder and creator of The Art hunt.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

North Pointe Shopping Center sold to Crutcher Foundation

A local foundation has purchased the North Pointe Shopping Center for a reported $1.7 million. Documents from the Tulsa County Clerk’s Office reviewed by the Tulsa World indicate the Terence Crutcher Foundation purchased the nearly 6 acre property at Pine and MLK Junior Blvd. The Foundation was established after...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police arrest man accused of stealing dog

TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s dog, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a TPD Facebook post, police said they responded to a robbery on Dec. 10 near E. 11th St. and S. Yale Ave. Police said the...
TULSA, OK

