Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Katie Britt, the ‘girl from the Wiregrass,’ on being first Alabama woman elected to US Senate
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, December 9, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the USDA's WASDE Report, the new chair of the House Ag Committee, drought in Argentina, and top stories this week. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The report indicates the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks for...
beefmagazine.com
2023 Angus Herdsman of the Year candidates announced
While the life of a herdsman is one many dream about, the reality of the job is more physically and mentally challenging than most realize. To recognize those in the Angus family committed to ranching day in and day out, The American Angus Association® created the annual Herdsman of the Year Award. It honors Angus enthusiasts who dedicate themselves to the management, decision making and improvement of a specific herd.
WDAM-TV
New legislative watchdog report examines charter school funding and performance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new legislative watchdog report is calling attention to both the funding and performance of Mississippi’s charter schools. There’s been some pushback on charter schools in Mississippi since they were first authorized. Traditional public school advocates were worried that money would be siphoned away from already underfunded schools. Now, this latest PEER report reveals that, yes, those local tax dollars are following the children to the charters, but it’s not equal to what’s flowing to the local districts.
Judge Rules Against OTA In Open Meetings Case
A ruling regarding open meetings Thursday has gone against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has always endeavored to conduct its statutory mission to construct, operate, repair and maintain turnpike projects in an open and transparent manner. We respect the Court’s decision and will go about bringing new items of business, to correct what the Court found to be deficient, for the Authority Board’s consideration.
