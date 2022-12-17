ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodnax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man arrested for stealing school bus

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of stealing a school bus. Matthew Heuple, 34 of Hurt, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is in the Pittsylvania County jail.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for whoever left 12 county vehicles with thousands of dollars of damages. Police say the suspect flattened multiple car tires and even broke some windshields. Some of the cars were sheriff’s office vehicles and one was even a police car. This...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night

The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
DANVILLE, VA
NBC12

Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Investigators in Colonial Heights are investigating after they found a man’s body Wednesday afternoon. On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line. Investigators are on the...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NBC12

Brodnax police chief dies in crash on U.S. 58

Robert Cooper, who has been putting up a live nativity display for the last seven years, created the “Please Return Baby Jesus” sign after his baby Jesus was stolen. Police say the bus merged into the tractor-trailer’s path. The tractor-trailer then ran off the left side of the interstate, continued into the median and struck an embankment.
BRODNAX, VA
NBC12

7-year-old Chesterfield boy designs home holiday light display

The board meeting is happening at 5 p.m. and will be streaming live on the district’s Facebook page. Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting. The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together for a public menorah lighting. Vt. Broadband leaders push for extension to challenge FCC...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Boil water notice in effect for Petersburg residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being asked to conserve and boil their water until further notice due to new construction at the city’s main water line. Contractors are onsite at Lake Chesdin working to repair the line through the night. During the repairs, the...
PETERSBURG, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago. On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
FRANKLIN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy