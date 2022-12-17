Read full article on original website
NBC12
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night. The Governor’s Office says flags...
NBC12
Man arrested for stealing school bus
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of stealing a school bus. Matthew Heuple, 34 of Hurt, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is in the Pittsylvania County jail.
NBC12
12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for whoever left 12 county vehicles with thousands of dollars of damages. Police say the suspect flattened multiple car tires and even broke some windshields. Some of the cars were sheriff’s office vehicles and one was even a police car. This...
25-year-old shot, killed at gas station near Hopewell
Those driving by a gas station in Prince George County near Hopewell saw a heavy police presence overnight. 8News is working to learn more about the incident.
wakg.com
Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night
The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
Man found in car pulled from river was shot, Roanoke Rapids police say
Roanoke Rapids Police said Tuesday that a man whose body was found last week in a car pulled from the Roanoke River had been shot.
NBC12
‘It’s a huge loss’: Community mourns after Brodnax police chief dies in accident
BRODNAX, Va. (WWBT) - Overwhelming grief is on full display in a small southern Virginia town. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died after he was hit by a truck Friday night. Now the community is in mourning just days before Christmas. “Everyone just cannot believe this. They cannot believe this...
NBC12
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are continuing their investigation into a house fire that left two people dead last week. On Dec. 15, just before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike, for a reported fire.
NBC12
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Investigators in Colonial Heights are investigating after they found a man’s body Wednesday afternoon. On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line. Investigators are on the...
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
Medical transport van carrying 6-year-old struck head-on during crash in Sussex
State police are now investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Sussex involving a medical transport van carrying a six-year-old.
Virginia police chief killed after being hit by truck
The chief of Brodnax Police was killed on Friday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to recover animal remains.
NBC12
Brodnax police chief dies in crash on U.S. 58
Police say the bus merged into the tractor-trailer's path. The tractor-trailer then ran off the left side of the interstate, continued into the median and struck an embankment.
NBC12
Chesterfield business steps in to help homeowner after neighbors call 12 On Your Side
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield homeowner is relieved and even more grateful to remain in her home for more than 30 years. For 33 years, Valerie Devito has lived in her Brandermill home. In early 2022, her neighbors wrote letters asking for help with the power washing, painting and carpentry work her house required.
Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicle in Franklin
According to police, the Franklin Police Department, along with the Southampton County Sheriff's Officer conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway.
NBC12
7-year-old Chesterfield boy designs home holiday light display
The board meeting is happening at 5 p.m. and will be streaming live on the district's Facebook page.
NBC12
Boil water notice in effect for Petersburg residents
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being asked to conserve and boil their water until further notice due to new construction at the city’s main water line. Contractors are onsite at Lake Chesdin working to repair the line through the night. During the repairs, the...
Crash closes lanes on I-95
Interstate 95 traffic was being diverted to Exit 62 as a result of the crash. Use alternate routes and expect delays.
cbs17
2 plead guilty in 2018 murders of Edgecombe County town mayor, wife, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The final two defendants in the case of the 2018 murders of Leggett Mayor Gary Skelton and his wife have entered their pleas, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Mitchell Brinson pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree...
Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. — On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago. On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
