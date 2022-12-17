Read full article on original website
Susan Hanlon
5d ago
you people in cities think they are not harmful but you have not lost livestock to them. they will attack a kid too. I just had a friend that just lost 3 angora sheep to them in the last week. you can't trap them or you will trap sheep or humans. they will run in packs and they go for the throat.
19
FED-UP
5d ago
need to thin those things out !!!! just like cats way to many
12
Scott
5d ago
Get over it. There’s so many you don’t even know.
10
KTVZ
Gov. Brown issues order forgiving uncollected traffic fines, fees that led to nearly 7,000 Oregon license suspensions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued an order Wednesday that forgives uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in solely debt-based driver’s license suspensions. She said the action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
KTVZ
House GOP Leader Breese-Iverson blasts DEQ move to ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon House Republicans released the following statement Tuesday after the Environmental Quality Commission approved a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars but will...
Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office
The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
centraloregondaily.com
Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers
PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
KXL
Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise
(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
KTVZ
Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest...
Chronicle
Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
Attorney General Ferguson, Gov. Jay Inslee set to propose two firearm safety measures, including new bill
OLYMPIA – Attorney Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee will propose two common sense public safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. The first renews the call for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second is a new proposal that will ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers must take steps to prevent their weapons from getting...
Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035. The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050,...
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KTVZ
Central Oregon plumbers have tips to avoid winter frozen, burst pipe woes
NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked Wednesday with two Central Oregon plumbers who say it's their busiest time of year, and offered some tips to avoid trouble. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
KGW
Former leader of Oregon Republican Party, state Sen. Dallas Heard, resigns mid-term
Heard made his name railing against pandemic safety measures, even referring to his fellow lawmakers as “fools.” He now says that he’s stepping down.
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
