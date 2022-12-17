ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Susan Hanlon
5d ago

you people in cities think they are not harmful but you have not lost livestock to them. they will attack a kid too. I just had a friend that just lost 3 angora sheep to them in the last week. you can't trap them or you will trap sheep or humans. they will run in packs and they go for the throat.

FED-UP
5d ago

need to thin those things out !!!! just like cats way to many

Scott
5d ago

Get over it. There’s so many you don’t even know.

Related
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office

The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise

(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon

Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Attorney General Ferguson, Gov. Jay Inslee set to propose two firearm safety measures, including new bill

OLYMPIA – Attorney Bob Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee will propose two common sense public safety measures for the upcoming legislative session. The first renews the call for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second is a new proposal that will ensure that gun manufacturers and dealers must take steps to prevent their weapons from getting...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Central Oregon plumbers have tips to avoid winter frozen, burst pipe woes

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked Wednesday with two Central Oregon plumbers who say it's their busiest time of year, and offered some tips to avoid trouble. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE

Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze

Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
CORVALLIS, OR

