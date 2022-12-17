ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: East boys top Cherokee in Big H third-place game

ROGERSVILLE — The Sullivan East boys dialed long distance to dispatch host Cherokee on Tuesday in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash. The Patriots hit 12 3-pointers and put five players in double-figure scoring in 75-36 win that secured third place in the tournament.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State closing for Winter Break

BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach

Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week

WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU visits LSU looking to end four-game skid

JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two Gate City shooting suspects charged

GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department has charged two people in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition

MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center

JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County's school board chooses Chuck Carter for director; contract negotiations up next

This shows the reading of the votes onward to the end of the called Sullivan County school board meeting Monday evening, Dec. 19, 2022, when the board chose Chuck Carter as the next director of schools. Contract negotiations between Carter and board Chairman Randall Jones are to produce a proposal that the board will review for approval in January or February. Jones in the center did most of the talking, although member Mary Rouse and others also spoke. Of the seven board members, five voted for Carter, with Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes voting for Davis.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Two charged in Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Police Department (GCPD) announced charges against two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Monday night. According to a release by the department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Jackson Street in reference to person suffering from a gunshot wound. When GCPD officers, […]
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County officials deny rezoning request for explosives company

JONESVILLE — The Lee County Planning Commission has denied a rezoning request from an explosives company looking to relocate in the county’s Seminary section. Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN

