Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: East boys top Cherokee in Big H third-place game
ROGERSVILLE — The Sullivan East boys dialed long distance to dispatch host Cherokee on Tuesday in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash. The Patriots hit 12 3-pointers and put five players in double-figure scoring in 75-36 win that secured third place in the tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women tie nonconference mark with win over Longwood
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team was looking to tie a program-best 11th non-conference win in a season Tuesday night, but Longwood was determined not to make it easy. After a hotly contested first half, the Bucs pulled away for a 69-52 victory at...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State closing for Winter Break
BLOUNTVILLE — The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 2, 2023 for Winter Break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter Break for students extends until Spring term classes begin Jan. 17. All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton,...
Kingsport Times-News
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander's men's basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Kingsport Times-News
Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week
WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys basketball team in Tennessee. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Sullivan middle schools get $20,000 each in grants, one gets $10,000
NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000. In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU visits LSU looking to end four-game skid
JOHNSON CITY — These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or fewer, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
cardinalnews.org
Some of Virginia’s poorest localities help pay for their students’ community college tuition
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap recently announced...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote
BLOUNTVILLE — Morristown native Chuck Carter was selected as the top candidate to be the new director of schools for Sullivan County at a called school board meeting Monday evening. The vote was 5-2.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Gate City shooting suspects charged
GATE CITY — The Gate City Police Department has charged two people in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured. Police went to 989 W. Jackson St. on Monday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the department said.
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel continues longstanding Christmas tradition
MOUNT CARMEL — The 57th annual Santa Run, a long-standing Christmas tradition for the Town of Mount Carmel, took place on Saturday. According to a Mount Carmel resident, Leota Bennett, the Santa Run started in 1965, the same year the town was created.
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County school director Evelyn Rafalowski talks about search for her replacement
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski talks with reporters about the process of the school board choosing Morristown native and resident Chuck Carter as the new superintendent. She plans to retire June 30 with Carter to start July 1, although the plan is for him to work with her part-time on the 2023-24 school system budget.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County's school board chooses Chuck Carter for director; contract negotiations up next
This shows the reading of the votes onward to the end of the called Sullivan County school board meeting Monday evening, Dec. 19, 2022, when the board chose Chuck Carter as the next director of schools. Contract negotiations between Carter and board Chairman Randall Jones are to produce a proposal that the board will review for approval in January or February. Jones in the center did most of the talking, although member Mary Rouse and others also spoke. Of the seven board members, five voted for Carter, with Jones and Vice Chairman Michael Hughes voting for Davis.
wcyb.com
Gusty winds and frigid temperatures could result in scattered power outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gusty winds and frigid air arriving later this week could result in scattered power outages. You're encouraged to prepare now, in case your power does go out. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says you can put together an emergency supply kit for your home and...
Two charged in Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Police Department (GCPD) announced charges against two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Monday night. According to a release by the department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Jackson Street in reference to person suffering from a gunshot wound. When GCPD officers, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County officials deny rezoning request for explosives company
JONESVILLE — The Lee County Planning Commission has denied a rezoning request from an explosives company looking to relocate in the county’s Seminary section. Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild toured around elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. The Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild visited around ten of Johnson City Schools’ elementary schools over the past two weeks....
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Comments / 0