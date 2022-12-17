ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sand Hills Express

What’s in the mammoth $1.7 trillion long-term spending package?

Washington — Congressional negotiators unveiled early Tuesday the details of a $1.7 trillion government spending package that will fund federal agencies through September 2023, setting up a final legislative fight in the waning days of the congressional session. The sweeping measure, which Republican and Democratic leaders are racing to...
ALABAMA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Trump’s IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called “negligent”

When Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation investigated the IRS audits of Donald Trump’s taxes, an agent’s note on Trump’s 2017 filings stood out. The IRS agent wrote that Trump “hires a professional accounting firm and Counsel to prepare and file tax return,” and they “ensure” that Trump “properly reports all income and deduction items.”
Sand Hills Express

Congress bolsters its own security in $1.7 trillion spending bill

Washington — The newly released $1.7 trillion spending bill to avert a government shutdown and continue funding the government through late 2023 includes several provisions to bolster security and prevent attacks against members of Congress. The bill also tucks away money to help respond to the crushing caseload of more than 930 Jan. 6 prosecutions.
GEORGIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Who is John Eastman and why is he being referred for charges?

Anyone following the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault has probably heard the name John Eastman, the law professor who was referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution on criminal charges on Monday. Eastman allegedly pitched then-President Donald Trump on a scheme described...
Sand Hills Express

Taliban bans women and girls from attending universities

The Taliban’s de facto authorities on Tuesday banned women and girls from attending universities and from getting higher education in Afghanistan, according to the letter released by the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education. Tuesday’s order, which is effectively immediately, completed all the restrictions the Taliban imposed on Afghan...

