Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
A welcoming Texas border city is tested by an unprecedented migration crisis
El Paso, Texas — A black S.U.V. stopped near the Greyhound bus station in this border city to deliver winter clothing to dozens of assembled migrants. Then, a red truck showed up carrying watermelon and other fruit for the migrants, many of whom had slept on nearby streets the night before.
Sand Hills Express
What’s in the mammoth $1.7 trillion long-term spending package?
Washington — Congressional negotiators unveiled early Tuesday the details of a $1.7 trillion government spending package that will fund federal agencies through September 2023, setting up a final legislative fight in the waning days of the congressional session. The sweeping measure, which Republican and Democratic leaders are racing to...
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Federal Authorities: Bishop Embezzled Churchgoer's Retirement Savings for Luxury Purchases
Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested and charged with extortion and fraud.
Sand Hills Express
Trump’s IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called “negligent”
When Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation investigated the IRS audits of Donald Trump’s taxes, an agent’s note on Trump’s 2017 filings stood out. The IRS agent wrote that Trump “hires a professional accounting firm and Counsel to prepare and file tax return,” and they “ensure” that Trump “properly reports all income and deduction items.”
Sand Hills Express
Congress bolsters its own security in $1.7 trillion spending bill
Washington — The newly released $1.7 trillion spending bill to avert a government shutdown and continue funding the government through late 2023 includes several provisions to bolster security and prevent attacks against members of Congress. The bill also tucks away money to help respond to the crushing caseload of more than 930 Jan. 6 prosecutions.
Sand Hills Express
Who is John Eastman and why is he being referred for charges?
Anyone following the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault has probably heard the name John Eastman, the law professor who was referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution on criminal charges on Monday. Eastman allegedly pitched then-President Donald Trump on a scheme described...
Sand Hills Express
Taliban bans women and girls from attending universities
The Taliban’s de facto authorities on Tuesday banned women and girls from attending universities and from getting higher education in Afghanistan, according to the letter released by the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education. Tuesday’s order, which is effectively immediately, completed all the restrictions the Taliban imposed on Afghan...
Comments / 0