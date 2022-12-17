ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left suicide note alluding to past challenges

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9aKu_0jleuOCp00

( KTLA ) – Just days after the unexpected death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, more information has been revealed about why the former “Ellen Show” DJ may have decided to end his own life.

Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that Boss vaguely hinted at challenges he faced in the past in a note he left at the scene. The site doesn’t report what those specific challenges may have been.

TMZ further reports that investigators determined that the entertainer took a rideshare from his home to a motel close to his home on Monday morning and switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach him or locate him.

The former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant’s body was found by an employee of the motel.

Boss’ death was ruled a suicide per the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

TMZ first reported Boss’ death and was also informed by police that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, went to a Los Angeles police station on Tuesday and claimed her husband left home without his vehicle, which she said was very rare.

She later released a statement to People magazine addressing her husband’s passing.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss is survived by his wife and three children Zaia, 3; Maddox, 6; and Weslie, 14.

If you or anyone you love is experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call or text the number 988, which will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline . It is free and available 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
NORFOLK, VA
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
WAVY News 10

2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he’d been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Police announced Kara Faulkner’s arrest on Wednesday morning....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy