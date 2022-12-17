Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be one of the most talented teams in the NBA right now, but they won’t be playing on Christmas day. Durant has no qualms about that or whatsoever, though, admitting that he might be the one to blame for their exclusion. To recall, there were plenty of uncertainty about his future in Brooklyn during the offseason. When the NBA was scheduling games, it was unclear if KD and his running mate Kyrie Irving would even be part of the team when the holiday season rolls around.

CLEVELAND, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO