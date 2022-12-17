Read full article on original website
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter
Fans can debate all day long about the merits of LeBron James’ career, and whether his body of work makes him worthy of the GOAT title. However, one thing cannot be questioned. James uses social media to his advantage at an unparalleled level – from his Taco Tuesday antics, to his emoji-riddled tweets, and to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ subtle edit on IG post draws mixed reactions on NBA Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years
Domantas Sabonis has been dominant for the the Sacramento Kings in recent weeks, and his incredible play has allowed him to make history not seen in 52 years. While several players today like LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic (to name a few) could easily record triple-doubles and put up crazy numbers, what Sabonis […] The post Kings’ Domantas Sabonis records crazy feat not done by LeBron James or any other player in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The underlying reason behind unrest, ‘frustration’ among Bulls vets, revealed
Everything is not alright within the Chicago Bulls right now. It actually feels that this team is on the brink of imploding anytime soon. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office announces a major blockbuster trade in the immediate future. As it turns out, there...
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam joined an elite club of NBA stars after exploding for 52 points in their win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. New York has always been considered the mecca of basketball, thanks to its passionate fanbase. With that said, it’s always hard for opposing teams to score […] The post Raptors star Pascal Siakam joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry as kings of New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star Zach LaVine reacts to Ayo Dosunmu stunning Hawks with dagger putback
Amid the lengthy absence of Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls have turned to Ayo Dosunmu as the team’s starting point guard. And for most of last season, it worked. The Bulls won 46 games and made the playoffs before unceremoniously exiting after six games. However, with the Bulls in turmoil, particularly on the Zach LaVine front, they recently demoted Dosunmu from the starting lineup in favor of Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso.
Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season
When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft Class, no one would pay much attention to Bol Bol’s stock in the card market over that of Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. After impressing in a single pre-season and fizzling out after, most in the hobby learned the hard way regarding the 7’2″ forward/center. But in […] The post Bol Bol rookie card prices have gone bonkers after NBA breakout season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Winners of their last six games, the Sixers are looking strong on both sides of the floor. Their strides on offense look particularly promising as Joel Embiid starts to show more of his playmaking abilities. In a dominant, nearly-wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons, Embiid tallied […] The post 1 Joel Embiid development makes Sixers ‘hard team to guard,’ per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid’s post-injury assessment of James Harden will thrill Sixers fans
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden’s foot injury is firmly a thing of the past now. The Philadelphia 76ers have now won six games in a row following Harden’s clunky return to the court. The Sixers torched the Detroit Pistons by a score of 113-93, showing once again how good they can be when Harden and Joel Embiid play well together.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum detonates on former teammate Aaron Nesmith with nasty poster jam
The Boston Celtics drafted Aaron Nesmith with 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, impressed by his potential as a versatile, 3 and D wing. However, it didn’t work out for Nesmith with the Celtics, as he was unable to carve out a solid role behind or even alongside Jayson Tatum and company. The Celtics then traded him to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, a worthy upgrade for a team that finished as last season’s championship runner-up.
4 best trade destinations for Raptors star Fred VanVleet
The Toronto Raptors are still expected to keep Fred VanVleet this season. However, if he’s dealt, there could be several interesting landing spots for him. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Raptors star player Fred VanVleet as the deadline looms. Fred VanVleet’s contract season with the Raptors has not gone […] The post 4 best trade destinations for Raptors star Fred VanVleet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Timberwolves Anthony Edwards goes full LeBron James on epic Luka Doncic chase-down block
There’s no denying that Anthony Edwards has now established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the NBA today. However, what some folks might tend to overlook is the Minnesota Timberwolves star puts in on the defensive end. In case you’re one of those who have...
Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got their revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mavs fans may have an enemy supporter to thank for that. The Mavs were no match to the Timberwolves during the Monday showdown, and it certainly didn’t help that Doncic was ejected late in the third quarter of the game. As […] The post Luka Doncic reveals 1 big mistake of Timberwolves fan in Mavs’ revenge game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on Nets not playing on Christmas
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets may be one of the most talented teams in the NBA right now, but they won’t be playing on Christmas day. Durant has no qualms about that or whatsoever, though, admitting that he might be the one to blame for their exclusion. To recall, there were plenty of uncertainty about his future in Brooklyn during the offseason. When the NBA was scheduling games, it was unclear if KD and his running mate Kyrie Irving would even be part of the team when the holiday season rolls around.
Kyrie Irving unexpectedly ruled out ahead of matchup with Golden State
Nets guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out with calf tightness ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Golden State. Irving was not on the injury report during two days off leading up to the game. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the guard approached him with discomfort after shooting around Wednesday ahead of tip-off.
CJ McCollum’s heartwarming Christmas surprise will make Pelicans love him more
There may be no better time to bring joy towards others’ lives than in December. The holiday spirit is in full effect, and it’s always great to be blessed with gifts that could serve as validation over what had been a year of hardships and tribulations. Thus, it’s no surprise when New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum brought out his best Santa Claus impersonation and went out of his way to make the lives of others a little bit better just before Christmas.
