ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left suicide note alluding to past challenges

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7L4O_0jleuDUq00

( KTLA ) – Just days after the unexpected death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, more information has been revealed about why the former “Ellen Show” DJ may have decided to end his own life.

Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that Boss vaguely hinted at challenges he faced in the past in a note he left at the scene. The site doesn’t report what those specific challenges may have been.

TMZ further reports that investigators determined that the entertainer took a rideshare from his home to a motel close to his home on Monday morning and switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach him or locate him.

The former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant’s body was found by an employee of the motel.

Boss’ death was ruled a suicide per the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

TMZ first reported Boss’ death and was also informed by police that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, went to a Los Angeles police station on Tuesday and claimed her husband left home without his vehicle, which she said was very rare.

She later released a statement to People magazine addressing her husband’s passing.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss is survived by his wife and three children Zaia, 3; Maddox, 6; and Weslie, 14.

If you or anyone you love is experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call or text the number 988, which will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline . It is free and available 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison. Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Toddler ejected after head on crash on Highway 65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in its car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KGET

Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Survey: Americans can tolerate less than 4 hrs with family on holidays

KSNF/KODE — If you need a moment away from family during the holidays, you’re not alone, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who are traveling to visit family for the holidays found respondents can spend an average of three hours and 54 minutes with their family before needing a moment to themselves. […]
KGET

9 arrested in connection to human trafficking: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects on suspicion of human trafficking for labor purposes, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy on Dec. 16. The victims ranged from ages 8 to 66, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said at about 12:39 a.m. deputies received several reports of suspicious circumstances […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy