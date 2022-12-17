ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Teen arrested for car theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police chief questions report on Jonesboro officer death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks to take his last breath. In a letter sent on Thursday, Dec. 15, Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley credited health...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery

Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
JONESBORO, AR
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Kait 8

Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Paragould man arrested on multiple charges

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Police department looking to add eyes in the sky

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - In Kennett, the police department is working to add sky cops around town to make people feel a little safer when they are out and about. They will be seen in some spots which will include the roads in and out of the city and will help catch people who try to flee the scene of a crime.
KENNETT, MO
Kait 8

Man dies in West Memphis crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide

A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Law enforcement officer passes away

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

FOUND: Crews called to search for man

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

House damaged in fully-involved fire

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
BONO, AR

