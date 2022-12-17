Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Kait 8
Teen arrested for car theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a teen and are searching for another in connection to two stolen vehicles. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officer Thomas Nash and Sgt Anthony Zaffarano noticed two vehicles traveling west on Nettleton at 80 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
Kait 8
Police chief questions report on Jonesboro officer death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The death of a Jonesboro police officer has been in question for months, but it is now known what caused officer Vincent “Vinny” Parks to take his last breath. In a letter sent on Thursday, Dec. 15, Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley credited health...
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested for catalytic converter theft
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A 53-year-old Paragould man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter. Police arrested Russell Collins on Monday, Dec. 19 for first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property $1,000 or less. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
Kait 8
Police department looking to add eyes in the sky
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - In Kennett, the police department is working to add sky cops around town to make people feel a little safer when they are out and about. They will be seen in some spots which will include the roads in and out of the city and will help catch people who try to flee the scene of a crime.
Kait 8
Man dies in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 50-year-old Proctor man died after he got into a crash with another person in Crittenden County. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on Highway 70 (East Broadway Avenue). According to a preliminary crash report, 43-year-old Keith...
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
KTLO
Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide
A fatal shooting on Sunday in Little Rock led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, police said. Joshua Shorty was arrested as Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police investigated a shooting near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department said early Sunday.
Kait 8
Law enforcement officer passes away
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
Hot Spring County jail not housing inmates during sheriff transition
Inmates at the Hot Spring County Jail are being shipped out to other facilities. Why it's happening can be as simply explained as election shuffling.
Kait 8
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
Little Rock man charged with murder after Chenal Parkway shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just after midnight on Sunday, officers with the Arkansas State Police asked for help from the Little Rock Police Department to look into a homicide in Lonoke County. According to reports, when LRPD officers were assisting ASP, they received notice of a shooting near the...
Kait 8
House damaged in fully-involved fire
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
KATV
Benton police are seeking a suspect who fraudulently purchased over $2,700 of merchandise
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who has used stolen credit card information to purchase $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. According to police, the man in both pictures is the same but the pictures are taken...
Kait 8
Man charged in connection with deadly Pemiscot Co. shooting makes preliminary hearing
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The case against a man charged in a deadly shooting in Caruthersville is moving forward. Zy-Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County courtroom on Monday, December 19 for a preliminary hearing where the court found there is enough evidence for the case to move to the trial phase.
Kait 8
Family and friends gather following Greene County inmate’s death
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – One week after a Greene County inmate’s death, those close to him are demanding answers. Family and friends of Marshall Price gathered outside the Greene County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said Price had died at a hospital after...
Comments / 2