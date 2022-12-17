Read full article on original website
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
Deadspin
The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude
Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Video allegedly shows Willie McGinest violently beating man at nightclub
New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday over his alleged role in a nightclub beating that took place earlier this month. McGinest turned himself in on an arrest warrant in Los Angeles on Monday morning. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to TMZ, the charge stems from a... The post Video allegedly shows Willie McGinest violently beating man at nightclub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video Showing Incident Leading To Willie McGinest's Arrest Released
Video footage shows the incident that led to NFL legend Willie McGinest's arrest.
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos
Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy
Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday. Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals. "Bucs...
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
Is the honeymoon period of the ex-Laker's international sojourn over?
Vikings Head Coach Thinks Teams Are Intentionally Trying to Knock Justin Jefferson Out of Games
Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough. During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts,...
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
