California State

Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like...
Rise in Texas antisemitic incidents expected for 2022

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After a sharp rise in the 2021 numbers, the Jewish community and allies fear antisemitic attacks and rhetoric in Texas and nationwide will be worse this year. Such threats are all too real for Austin synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, which is still recovering from an arson...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Massachusetts veteran wins $25K a year lottery prize – 6 times

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Vietnam-era veteran not only won a yearly $25,000 payout through a Lucky for Life drawing, but he won it six times. Raymond Roberts Sr., of Fall River, Massachusetts, won multiple times by playing the same numbers on six tickets for the Dec. 14 drawing.
ERCOT leader expects power grid to handle frigid cold front

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texans brace for a freezing holiday weekend, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is confident your Christmas lights will stay on. The leader of ERCOT expressed confidence that the power grid could handle the increased demand ahead of a “dangerous” cold snap.
