Who wants to be a police officer now days. Government disrespects them. Criminals caught are put back on the streets faster than they can be arrested.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown issues order forgiving uncollected traffic fines, fees that led to nearly 7,000 Oregon license suspensions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued an order Wednesday that forgives uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in solely debt-based driver’s license suspensions. She said the action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their...
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
KATU.com
WWeek: Measuring how Portland is doing, comparing the 'Rose City' to other US cities
PORTLAND, Ore. — There is no doubt that the City of Portland has changed, and changed a lot in the recent past. New buildings have gone up, and other changes have been shaped by the pandemic. Our news partners at Willamette Week took a look at how Portland has...
Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown
Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
KATU.com
Felon arrested with 8 guns in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau officers arrested a felon in possession of 8 guns and 200 rounds of ammunition early Wednesday morning. On December 21, just before 1:00 a.m., a PPB patrol sergeant contacted a car near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. After...
kptv.com
Missing elderly couple from Oregon City found safe
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department says an elderly couple reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain Causing Numerous Crashes In SW Oregon, As White City Sheriff’s Deputies Make Graffiti Arrests They Discover Concealed Guns and Drugs
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:57 AM DEC. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST...
KATU.com
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird
Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
KXL
Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise
(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
The Oregon Republican Caucus responds to DEQ’s ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035
Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit. Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement: “This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be...
WWEEK
The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11
Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
KDRV
Brown issues order to dismiss some traffic fines and related court cases
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor today is setting aside some uncollected court fines and traffic violation cases that caused debt-based driver's license suspensions. Governor Kate Brown is forgiving the fines and fees to enable some Oregonians to reinstate their suspended driver’s licenses. Governor Brown's Office says her order affects nearly 7,000 Oregonians with legacy license suspensions imposed prior to HB 4210 (2020), which eliminated debt-based license suspensions moving forward.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: A Few Packages for the Holidays
Saturday, December 17th, I was pleased to be part of a large group that gave a warm December welcome to three retired marines who have walked the entire length of U.S. 20 — the longest highway in America — to raise awareness of the 81,600 Americans still missing in action from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and other conflicts. Funds they raise are dedicated to searching for and recovering the remains of lost heroes.
Seeing red: Truck driver accused of knowingly leaking miles of dye on Oregon roads
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies are telling drivers whose vehicles may have been dyed red to contact their insurance carrier, after a truck driver spilled dye on multiple freeways in Oregon. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a tractor trailer was carrying a red-colored...
KATU.com
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say
A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
beachconnection.net
Ice and Snow Cause Travel Hazards on Coast Range, Even Washington / Oregon Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are a variety of major freeze warnings up for Oregon and Washington. Freezing rain is set to hit much of both states quite hard over the next few days, affecting even portions of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – and certainly the Coast Range passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting temps in the teens and below for many areas, including Portland and Vancouver, WA., with varying amounts of snow there and accumulations of ice hitting Thursday, Friday and Saturday that could be anywhere from a fraction of an inch to near an inch. (Photo of snow along Highway 26, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
