B ALLISON
5d ago

Who wants to be a police officer now days. Government disrespects them. Criminals caught are put back on the streets faster than they can be arrested.

Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown

Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Felon arrested with 8 guns in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau officers arrested a felon in possession of 8 guns and 200 rounds of ammunition early Wednesday morning. On December 21, just before 1:00 a.m., a PPB patrol sergeant contacted a car near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. After...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Missing elderly couple from Oregon City found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department says an elderly couple reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
OREGON CITY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain Causing Numerous Crashes In SW Oregon, As White City Sheriff’s Deputies Make Graffiti Arrests They Discover Concealed Guns and Drugs

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:57 AM DEC. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST...
WHITE CITY, OR
KATU.com

Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird

Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise

(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Oregon Republican Caucus responds to DEQ’s ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit. Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement: “This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11

Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Brown issues order to dismiss some traffic fines and related court cases

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor today is setting aside some uncollected court fines and traffic violation cases that caused debt-based driver's license suspensions. Governor Kate Brown is forgiving the fines and fees to enable some Oregonians to reinstate their suspended driver’s licenses. Governor Brown's Office says her order affects nearly 7,000 Oregonians with legacy license suspensions imposed prior to HB 4210 (2020), which eliminated debt-based license suspensions moving forward.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: A Few Packages for the Holidays

Saturday, December 17th, I was pleased to be part of a large group that gave a warm December welcome to three retired marines who have walked the entire length of U.S. 20 — the longest highway in America — to raise awareness of the 81,600 Americans still missing in action from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and other conflicts. Funds they raise are dedicated to searching for and recovering the remains of lost heroes.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say

A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
MOSCOW, ID
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
beachconnection.net

Ice and Snow Cause Travel Hazards on Coast Range, Even Washington / Oregon Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are a variety of major freeze warnings up for Oregon and Washington. Freezing rain is set to hit much of both states quite hard over the next few days, affecting even portions of the Oregon coast and Washington coast – and certainly the Coast Range passes. The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting temps in the teens and below for many areas, including Portland and Vancouver, WA., with varying amounts of snow there and accumulations of ice hitting Thursday, Friday and Saturday that could be anywhere from a fraction of an inch to near an inch. (Photo of snow along Highway 26, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE

