live5news.com

Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A year long project and vision to improve the Folly Road corridor has wrapped up another year of research and plans. The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and connectivity with pedestrian and bike lanes. Officials hope the work will also improve the value and quality of life along the thoroughfare.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Early Signing Day in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Early Signing Day held on Wednesday with a handful of athletes from the Lowcountry signing National Letters of Intent.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Lump of coal for the College of Charleston

Reserve a special lump of coal for the College of Charleston for its scheduled Dec. 20 unveiling of a portrait of its former president, Glenn McConnell, on the 162nd anniversary of South Carolina’s secession from the Union. To mark McConnell’s presidency just about any other day wouldn’t cause a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown Charleston after the street was ranked within the state’s top 10 most dangerous roadways for vulnerable users like bicyclists and pedestrians. Charleston Moves, a Lowcountry nonprofit, is encouraging bikers...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coast Guard crew returning to South Carolina after 94-day deployment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and crews will return home to Charleston on Wednesday following a 94-day Baltic Sea deployment. Coast Guard crews conducted what they called at-sea exchanges with the naval, coast guard and border guard forces of various Baltic Sea allies and partners, including Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
BEAUFORT, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

