Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
live5news.com
Rethink Folly Road initiative expects phase one work to take place spring 2023-2025
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A year long project and vision to improve the Folly Road corridor has wrapped up another year of research and plans. The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative has a goal to improve congestion and connectivity with pedestrian and bike lanes. Officials hope the work will also improve the value and quality of life along the thoroughfare.
Fireworks on Christmas allowed in these Lowcountry areas
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hearing the pop and crackle of fireworks will become a regular sound over the next several days. In fact, neighbors should not be surprised if they see the sparkle of a few fireworks while looking to the sky for Santa and his eight reindeer on Christmas Eve. While most people […]
abcnews4.com
I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
iheart.com
The Best South Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
South Carolina is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest. The Early Bird Diner, in Charleston, is among the best restaurants featured on the...
live5news.com
Early Signing Day in Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Early Signing Day held on Wednesday with a handful of athletes from the Lowcountry signing National Letters of Intent.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
live5news.com
Environmental activists express concerns on septic tank pollution in coastal waterways
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The coastal waterways are home to activities like fishing, shrimping and hold many of the Lowcountry’s famous oysters. However, a nonprofit environmental law firm and the people of Awendaw say these waterways could be in jeopardy. Charleston Waterkeeper and South Carolina Coastal Conservation League, two...
live5news.com
GP HOPE delivers toys and holiday cheer to Colleton County residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some folks in Colleton County had a great weekend thanks to GP H.O.P.E., Inc. The group’s acronym stands for Green Pond Helping Our People Excel. The nonprofit hosted its third annual toy and bike giveaway last Saturday. More than 200 people turned out at the...
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Lump of coal for the College of Charleston
Reserve a special lump of coal for the College of Charleston for its scheduled Dec. 20 unveiling of a portrait of its former president, Glenn McConnell, on the 162nd anniversary of South Carolina’s secession from the Union. To mark McConnell’s presidency just about any other day wouldn’t cause a...
Small replicas of Charleston-area landmarks on display at Cypress Gardens
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of the Lowcountry’s most iconic attractions are on display – in smaller form – at Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County. The replicas can be found in the Butterfly House at the park in Moncks Corner. A volunteer there helped to build the small versions of the famous sites. “My […]
live5news.com
Advocacy group calling for bike lane on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry advocacy group is calling to add a bike lane to King Street in downtown Charleston after the street was ranked within the state’s top 10 most dangerous roadways for vulnerable users like bicyclists and pedestrians. Charleston Moves, a Lowcountry nonprofit, is encouraging bikers...
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in South Carolina
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
Coast Guard crew returning to South Carolina after 94-day deployment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and crews will return home to Charleston on Wednesday following a 94-day Baltic Sea deployment. Coast Guard crews conducted what they called at-sea exchanges with the naval, coast guard and border guard forces of various Baltic Sea allies and partners, including Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia […]
live5news.com
Demolition underway for $27M N. Charleston athletic complex renovation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Demolition has begun to make way for a new recreation complex in North Charleston that city officials say will bring upgraded amenities to the community. The renovations to the Danny Jones Athletic Complex near East Montague Avenue will cost a total of around $27 million.
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
Firehouse Subs grant to benefit Berkeley Co. EMS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grant is bringing Berkeley County EMTs and paramedics a more efficient and realistic way to train. With the help of a $40,998 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the county is getting a fully automated, high-fidelity mannequin named “Hal.”. He breathes, speaks,...
Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
