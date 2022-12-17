EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate-94 in Eau Claire County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 21, 2022, at about 5:10 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on I-94 near mile marker 66 westbound in Eau Claire County, near Eau Claire. When Troopers arrived, they found a civilian first responder had stopped and was performing life-saving measures on the ejected driver. That person also informed Troopers a child in a car seat was still in the vehicle.

