Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson County man committed for killing his father granted conditional release
In 2017, a judge committed Lars Helgeson for life after he admitted to fatally shooting his father, burning his body and burying him under an ATV track on his family's property.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash from her employer. 60-year-old Jeanie Frederiksen was charged with theft in a business setting Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges, the owner of The...
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
winonaradio.com
Outstanding Warrant Arrest Leads to Further Charges After Culprit Refused Arrest
(KWNO)- On Sunday, December 18th, Winona Police Department went to the 450 block of E 8th street in order to arrest a Joshoua Deppe, 29 of Winona, due to a felony probation violation warrant. According to WPD, officers knocked on the door of the home of Deppe when Deppe then...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle
A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested for Possession and Stolen Vehicle
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 7:34 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a report indicating a male was slumped over in his vehicle located at the east end boat harbor. When Officers arrived, they found the male, Christopher Ozmun, of Winona, awake and responsive. Upon investigation, Officers discovered the vehicle...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township
A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate-94 in Eau Claire County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 21, 2022, at about 5:10 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on I-94 near mile marker 66 westbound in Eau Claire County, near Eau Claire. When Troopers arrived, they found a civilian first responder had stopped and was performing life-saving measures on the ejected driver. That person also informed Troopers a child in a car seat was still in the vehicle.
rmef.org
Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
WEAU-TV 13
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nonstop route from RSW to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, begins
Sun Country Airlines began nonstop service Monday from Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The twice-weekly route to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
Comments / 0