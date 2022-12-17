Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne announces Christmas trash, recycling schedule
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is as follows. Trash and recycling pickup will remain as scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. In...
capcity.news
Cheyenne retirement community to host veterans appreciation dinner
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne announced it will host a Veterans appreciation dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The dinner will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the center, located at 1530 Dorothy Lane. RSVPs must be made by Friday, Dec. 23 to Christine...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police join national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — During this holiday season, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” to help prevent impaired driving. Officers are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to look out for motorists under the. influence of drugs...
capcity.news
Comea House and Resource Center faces challenges in freezing weather
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With freezing temperatures to hit Cheyenne in the next few hours, Comea House Resource Center is preparing to confront unruly people seeking shelter. Located at 1504 Stinson Ave., Comea serves as a shelter and resource center to the city’s homeless population. Under warmer weather conditions, it is a sober facility housing more than 100 residents enrolled in one of the center’s several recovery programs for issues including alcohol abuse and homelessness.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The city of Cheyenne prepares for a cold snap this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a cold snap coming later this week, we spoke to officials about what they are doing to prepare for the weather ahead. First responders are gearing up for the cold weather. The Laramie County Sheriff’s office is ensuring deputies are prepared to help...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne welcomes new manager for Botanic Gardens
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne welcomed Scott Aker as the new manager for the city’s Botanic Gardens. Aker joined the city on Oct. 31 as a transplant from the “National Capital Region,” a region which encompasses the District of Columbia and some counties in Maryland and Virginia.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Airport announces flight times
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Airport announced its scheduled flight times for the month of January.
capcity.news
Laramie County Library joins closures due to freezing temperatures, strong winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has announced that it will be closing at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 21, due to expected freezing weather and subzero windchills. The library announced the early closure on social media as Cheyenne was experiencing its high temperature of the day at 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Temperatures are expected to fall quickly this afternoon to zero by 5 p.m., the forecast says.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/20/22–12/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities recommends tips to avoid frozen pipes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With temperatures expected to drop below zero this week, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced several recommendations to avoid frozen and broken water pipes. Tips for preventing frozen pipes include:. Insulating pipes that may be vulnerable to the cold. Using heat tape on exposed water...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
capcity.news
Savannah Judkins named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Savannah Judkins, a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 2. She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success. She is ranked No. 1 in the senior class with a 4.321 GPA. The selection committee shared that Judkins is a quiet leader who works hard and is committed to excellence. Judkins is involved in the music community and has served as Master of Orchestra for the last three years. She has also been selected for All-State Orchestra all four years of high school.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remarkable 24,000 Photo Archive By Wyoming Woman Shows Life On The Frontier In Early 20th Century
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The images are crystal clear. A young boy balancing a cat on his head. An emaciated man recovering from the Spanish flu epidemic. A woman brushing her ankle-length hair. Sisters peering over a wooden fence. These photographs are just a fragment...
capcity.news
Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele to retire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After serving as the Laramie County treasurer for 12 years, Trudy Eisele will retire on Jan. 2, 2023. The Cheyenne native said she looks forward to spending quality time with her loved ones. “I just want to be back at my family’s ranch, helping my family...
capcity.news
Snow returning to Cheyenne before Christmas
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect the snow to return a few days before Christmas. Today, Dec. 20, will be mostly sunny with a high of 36 and southwest winds at 15–20 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 17 and southwest winds at 15–20 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man acquitted on firearm charges
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Roland French, 48, of Cheyenne, was acquitted on Dec. 17 by a federal jury for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun with an obliterated serial number. French was indicted on May...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Humphrey; Powell; Stone
Austin G. Humphrey: July 4, 1990 – December 9, 2022. Austin passed away at his home in Burns, Wyoming on December 9, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1990 to Michael and Alice Humphrey. When you are born on the 4th of July, you are...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
Comments / 1