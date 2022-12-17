ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say

RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store

Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – William Hill

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2014 homicide of 27-year-old William Hill. Mr. Hill was at the DUB House and Tire Shop at 4515 Village Fair Pl. when an unknown black male opened fire with a rifle in the direction of the shop. Mr. Hill was hit multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.
WFAA

Man dies in hospital after being stabbed, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police have started investigating a deadly stabbing that killed a man Monday evening. The department said they got a call about the incident at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19. Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bismark Drive and found a man sufferings from a stab wound.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive

On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County

ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
BELL COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 10000 Steppington Drive

On December 17, 2022, at about 11:37 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Jackson, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, Jackson died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225346-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
51K+
Followers
310
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy