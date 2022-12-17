Read full article on original website
Fort Worth police release edited video of incident where officer shot alleged car thief
FORT WORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Fort Worth Police Department released edited body camera and aerial video footage, as well as a 911 call, of an incident where an officer shot an alleged car thief after a chase. The video shows several law enforcement perspectives of the incident...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
WFAA
Edited video: Fort Worth PD releases bodycam and aerial footage of Dec. 13 officer-involved shooting
The officer — not identified by Fort Worth Police — was placed on 'administrative reassignment' as an investigation continues. The suspect is in stable condition.
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say
RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Community leaders call for more progress from Fort Worth officials, police after Aaron Dean is sentenced
FORT WORTH, Texas — There were no celebrations after a jury sentenced former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison, signifying the date he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019. “I want you to go to your...
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
Two women charged with capital murder in slaying of woman found dead near Lancaster
Two women are locked up in Dallas County, accused of capital murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found near Lancaster four months ago.
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – William Hill
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2014 homicide of 27-year-old William Hill. Mr. Hill was at the DUB House and Tire Shop at 4515 Village Fair Pl. when an unknown black male opened fire with a rifle in the direction of the shop. Mr. Hill was hit multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.
Man dies in hospital after being stabbed, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Dallas police have started investigating a deadly stabbing that killed a man Monday evening. The department said they got a call about the incident at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19. Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bismark Drive and found a man sufferings from a stab wound.
Dallas man who shot a boy in the face has his appeal denied
Without comment, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Dallas man who created an uproar in September 2013 when he shot an eight year old boy in the face. The
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive
On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 10000 Steppington Drive
On December 17, 2022, at about 11:37 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. When officers arrived, they found Kurt Jackson, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, Jackson died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225346-2022.
fox4news.com
Gunfire in the parking lot disrupts classes at Irving school, 2 arrested
IRVING, Texas - Two people were arrested after a fight ending with gunfire in the Nimitz High School parking lot. Irving police said it happened around noon Monday outside the school on Oakdale Road. There was a fight and one individual fired off at least one gunshot. Fortunately, no one...
Aaron Dean transferred to TDCJ facility in Huntsville after sentencing in Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Eleven years. Ten months. Twelve days. That’s how long former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And now, he’ll begin serving that sentence inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. Officials confirmed...
Shooting victim dies in hospital, two others injured, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Fort Worth. Records obtained by WFAA show that officers were called about a shooting at around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. When police got there, they...
