ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clarksville selects developer for 3 projects near Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville has taken another step toward a massive redevelopment of its downtown area. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission selected a developer to transform three major sites across nearly eight acres near the Ohio River. The properties include a portion of the 24-acre Marathon Bulk property, which the town purchased in 2020.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kerosene heater causes house fire in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kerosene heater caused a structure fire in east Louisville on Monday afternoon. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near Interstate 71. Jordan Yuodis, public information officer for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, said crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Experts share tips for preparing your home for incoming winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conditions on the roads might keep more people home for Christmas. Experts say you'll want to make sure you're comfortable and make sure your house is ready for the freeze. "Nobody wants to be cold on Christmas time," David Foster, with Bryant Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Wind Chill Watch Posted For Our Area

A rare Wind Chill Watch has been issued for our area as we head through early Friday morning and into early Friday afternoon. This is the first Wind Chill Watch for the Louisville area since 2014. Take a minute to read through the text below from the National Weather Service..
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Madison, Ind. shopping development adds Kohl's to retail space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza. In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

MSD progressing year after acquiring Bullitt County Sanitation District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is implementing several projects to improve wastewater treatment in Bullitt County. MSD acquired the Bullitt County Sanitation District last year after reports of plagued sewer facilities that were falling apart and leaking waste into public water. As part of the acquisition, MSD is eliminating some of Bullitt County Sanitation District's outdated small wastewater treatment facilities that are over capacity.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy