4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Clarksville selects developer for 3 projects near Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville has taken another step toward a massive redevelopment of its downtown area. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission selected a developer to transform three major sites across nearly eight acres near the Ohio River. The properties include a portion of the 24-acre Marathon Bulk property, which the town purchased in 2020.
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
Petition filed calling for demolition of Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of issues, an iconic structure at Cherokee Park could be coming down. A fence has been up around Hogan's Fountain Pavilion for seven months. Now, a petition to demolish it has been filed over structural concerns. Online records show an application is being...
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
Kerosene heater causes house fire in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A kerosene heater caused a structure fire in east Louisville on Monday afternoon. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near Interstate 71. Jordan Yuodis, public information officer for Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, said crews...
Louisville firefighters respond to vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant home went up in flames early Monday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood. Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a two-story house on Dumesnil near South 22nd streets. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof area. Louisville Fire...
Experts share tips for preparing your home for incoming winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Conditions on the roads might keep more people home for Christmas. Experts say you'll want to make sure you're comfortable and make sure your house is ready for the freeze. "Nobody wants to be cold on Christmas time," David Foster, with Bryant Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and...
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
Kentuckiana water companies offer tips to prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water companies in Louisville and southern Indiana are sharing tips to prevent your pipes from freezing, as temperatures drop later this week. Officials at Louisville Water said they get calls every year about internal water lines freezing or bursting during the winter months. The amount of...
LMPD's mounted patrol enhancing security at shopping areas this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is using an additional stable of security working to prevent crime and build community relationships this holiday shopping season. LMPD's Mounted Patrol Unit is walking around parking lots in shopping areas this December. On Monday, there was slow moving traffic and a packed...
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
Louisville airport expects delays, cancellations for holiday travel amid winter weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mix of bad weather and traveling just before Christmas this weekend will likely cause some problems for those flying. The Muhammad Ali International Airport's snow team is working to keep runways clear. But it's up to airlines to decide if flights will be delayed or canceled.
Wind Chill Watch Posted For Our Area
A rare Wind Chill Watch has been issued for our area as we head through early Friday morning and into early Friday afternoon. This is the first Wind Chill Watch for the Louisville area since 2014. Take a minute to read through the text below from the National Weather Service..
Madison, Ind. shopping development adds Kohl's to retail space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza. In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development...
MSD progressing year after acquiring Bullitt County Sanitation District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is implementing several projects to improve wastewater treatment in Bullitt County. MSD acquired the Bullitt County Sanitation District last year after reports of plagued sewer facilities that were falling apart and leaking waste into public water. As part of the acquisition, MSD is eliminating some of Bullitt County Sanitation District's outdated small wastewater treatment facilities that are over capacity.
2 Louisville men identified in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were killed in a St. Denis neighborhood shooting on Sunday morning. Johnie Davidson Sr., 68, and Edward McClain, 69, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadleaf...
