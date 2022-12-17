ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
Appeals court case could affect students with autism in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals heard Knox County's appeal in a case involving a student with autism in Knox County Schools. Court documents said a student, called M.Q., has autism and was attending preschool in the county. In preschool, the case said he studied with his peers without disabilities, in an integrated classroom.
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Sertoma Center brings joy to residents, ensuring they get gifts for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sertoma Center delivered gifts to its residents on Wednesday, bringing joy to people who may otherwise not get any gifts during the holidays. The center works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, caring for around 150 people from across the Knoxville community. It was founded in 1961 and its first goal was to prepare preschool children for special education classes in public schools.
TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children

(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21. This day remembers people in the homeless community who...
Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week

A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
MARYVILLE, TN
