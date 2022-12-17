Read full article on original website
TDH: Two pediatric deaths confirmed due to influenza
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been two confirmed pediatric deaths due to influenza. One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other was in the East Grand Division, according to TDH. It is not too late to get your flu shot. TDH...
Appeals court case could affect students with autism in Knox County Schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals heard Knox County's appeal in a case involving a student with autism in Knox County Schools. Court documents said a student, called M.Q., has autism and was attending preschool in the county. In preschool, the case said he studied with his peers without disabilities, in an integrated classroom.
Court case reviews KCS policy putting children with autism in 'special' separate classroom
The case centers around a student who attended class in Knox County. When the student was moved up to kindergarten, they were moved into a separate classroom.
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
Blount Memorial Hospital asks for independence from "political control" from county and mayor in lawsuit
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit on Wednesday asking to be declared independent from the Blount County Commission and the Blount County Mayor, after several weeks of controversy over the hospital's ownership and operations. The lawsuit also asked for a ruling allowing BMH to proceed...
Sertoma Center brings joy to residents, ensuring they get gifts for the holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sertoma Center delivered gifts to its residents on Wednesday, bringing joy to people who may otherwise not get any gifts during the holidays. The center works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, caring for around 150 people from across the Knoxville community. It was founded in 1961 and its first goal was to prepare preschool children for special education classes in public schools.
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
TBI ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ results in recoveries of 12 children
(TBI) According to a TBI press release, a multi-agency operation that took place last week has resulted in the recovery of a number of children identified as at-risk or missing in the Knoxville area. Operation Not Forgotten identified children throughout Knox County and surrounding areas who are considered at-risk based...
What Knoxville’s homeless shelters say they need ahead of freezing weather
With winter weather bringing freezing temperatures throughout the next week, the cold will affects everyone, especially those who are homeless this holiday season.
Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21. This day remembers people in the homeless community who...
Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee
MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.
LIST: Shelters to keep warm in East Tennessee
Temperatures are decreasing this week with arctic winds, including possible rain chances coming into East Tennessee during the winter weather.
100 ornaments hang on Blount Co. memorial tree for 100 stories of addiction
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Walking up to the Blount County Justice Center on East Alexander Parkway, it looks like just a typical Christmas tree. But if a person takes a closer step, they will find it's much more personal than that. "We started this four years ago. We brainstormed to...
Knox County Commission approves amending AMR ambulance contract with new priorities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission was set to meet Monday evening to discuss the future of the local ambulance contract with American Medical Response. The county is trying to rework the ambulance response agreement with new, updated priorities. In order to do that, commissioners will be discussing a few resolutions to get the process started.
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday evening, the Knox County Commission held an open forum, during which residents spoke on some controversial issues. Some attendees voiced their opinions on an upcoming drag performance at the Tennessee and others spoke on a debacle involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s...
Blount County agencies purchase cell phone reading software for 2023
Three law enforcement agencies in Blount County will soon have new tools to better read cell phones as evidence in crimes.
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
