Related
KIMT
Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week. One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot. Officers found a sliding glass...
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Howard County man caught with meth and stolen property pleads guilty
CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over drugs and theft in Howard County. Stephen Edward Havlik, 30 of Elma, was accused of stealing almost $4,000 in merchandise from Farmland Hardware. The sheriff’s offices for Howard and Chickasaw counties say a search of Havlik’s home on November 18, 2021, found the stolen items and 13.2 grams of liquid methamphetamine.
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
KIMT
Northwood man pleads guilty to Mason City collision that injured three people
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a head-on collision that injured three people. Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 30 of Northwood, has pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Litwiler was driving north on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on...
KIMT
RPD identifies deputy who shot at wanted fugitive; Jesse Johnson still remains at-large
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the deputy who discharged his weapon during an incident last week where a man escaped from law enforcement. Deputy Sean Cooper, who has been an officer for more than 17 years, fired his handgun on Dec. 14 when...
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
KIMT
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
KIMT
Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage. Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020. He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
KIMT
Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota. Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors...
KIMT
Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend. Court documents state...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
KIMT
Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for death threat
AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
KIMT
Olmsted County to spend $420,000 on wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward a $1 million project to improve the wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates in Cascade Township. The county funding is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for investments to be made in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. The Olmsted County money will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
