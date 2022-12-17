ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 1

Related
KIMT

Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week. One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot. Officers found a sliding glass...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust

(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Howard County man caught with meth and stolen property pleads guilty

CRESCO, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over drugs and theft in Howard County. Stephen Edward Havlik, 30 of Elma, was accused of stealing almost $4,000 in merchandise from Farmland Hardware. The sheriff’s offices for Howard and Chickasaw counties say a search of Havlik’s home on November 18, 2021, found the stolen items and 13.2 grams of liquid methamphetamine.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage. Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020. He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota. Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend. Court documents state...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison. Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine. A jury in September found Maani guilty of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for death threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Olmsted County to spend $420,000 on wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward a $1 million project to improve the wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates in Cascade Township. The county funding is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for investments to be made in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. The Olmsted County money will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy