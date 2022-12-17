Read full article on original website
Police Say Burglar Broke Into Robert De Niro’s New York Townhouse and Stole His Xmas Presents
You talkin' to me? Well, the person police say broke into a townhouse Monday wasn't doing too much talking, but they were certainly taking stuff that didn't belong to them. Police say a serial burglar broke into an iconic Oscar-winning actor's townhouse early Monday morning as he lay asleep upstairs with his family.
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Federal Authorities: Bishop Embezzled Churchgoer's Retirement Savings for Luxury Purchases
Bishop Lamor Whitehead has been arrested and charged with extortion and fraud.
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call
A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
