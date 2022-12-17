ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
Santa Surprises Hudson Valley Child With Special House Call

A Hudson Valley 9-year-old got the surprise of his life when Santa showed up at his doorstep. LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Holiday Bricktacular. Visitors to the Orange County theme park can experience special holiday magic including seasonal shows, holiday characters, tasty treats, LEGO activities, a dazzling light display and more.
GOSHEN, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

