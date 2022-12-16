Read full article on original website
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Wonderful Things to Do Alone in Washington, DC
Despite being of a compact size, Washington, DC packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to explore history, tuck into some fine dining or see world class art, there’s no shortage of things to do, especially for those traveling by themselves. Plus, for those interested in politics and history,...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
sancerresatsunset.com
Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia
Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Alexandria, Virginia
When you visit Alexandria, Virginia, you will be able to experience various things. It is a city located on the Potomac River and just south of Washington, DC. One of the best things to do in this area is to check out the city’s Old Town. This part of the city is filled with beautiful, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings and brick sidewalks. Another great place to see is the Carlyle House Historic Park. This restored Georgian mansion will allow you to experience a little bit of history.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: “Ghost buses” won’t haunt riders anymore
WMATA says “ghost buses” will be a problem of the past. WMATA recently updated its tracking software to ensure customers no longer have to deal with “ghost buses,” which have caused frustration for years. “Ghost buses” are a phenomenon where a bus displayed on the real-time busETA tracker doesn’t arrive at scheduled stops or disappears from the tracker mid-route. (Colleen Grablick / DCist)
Corrections Officer From Capitol Heights Used Stolen Labor Committee Funds For NYC Trip: DOJ
A District of Columbia Department of Corrections Officer from Maryland has been apprehended for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars so he and his friends could live a life of luxury in New York, federal officials announced. Andra Parker, 64, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19, and...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s a “Tiny House”, obviously
This rental is located at Calvert near Tunlaw. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 1br – 400ft2 – Tiny house with patio GLOVER PARK (Washington DC) Beautiful tiny house with patio for rent / Glover Park – Upper Georgetown. $2500/ month available on January. Furnished / utilities...
Lodging
Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation
Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 15 Markets to Wrap Up Holiday Shopping & More to Do Around DC
‘Tis the last weekend before Christmas, and everyone is hustling to tie a bow on their to-do list. If you want to take a break, check out our roundups of the Top 12 Ice Skating Rinks Around the DC Area and 20 Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Displays in the DMV.
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Lifelong DC Democrat calls out her own party: 'Enough is enough, we need more police'
D.C. neighborhood commissioner Denise Rucker Krepp sounded the alarm on a far-left criminal code bill after an armed carjacking took place in front of her home
NBC Washington
Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved
A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
Washington Examiner
The legacy media failed in Loudoun
Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Plaza Update (Openings, Closings, and Coming Soon)
Below is a list of several recent openings and closings in the Germantown Plaza shopping center on Wisteria Dr. in Germantown. Lotte Plaza Market (13069 Wisteria Drive) closed its doors on November 27th. While a replacement has not been announced, we’ve been told another international grocery store will likely be taking its place. The Lotte locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring all remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian groceries. Per its website, Lotte started with a single store on Veirs Mill Road in1989 and now has a dozen locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. “Our goal is to open 50 Lotte Plaza Market locations by 2030.”
ourcommunitynow.com
Get Ready for Mind-Bending Illusions at DC's New Museum Exhibition, 'Museum of Illusions'
A new museum in downtown D.C. lets you explore a world of visual illusions. D.C. is rounding out the end of the year by opening a new museum. The Museum of Illusions opened its doors on December 13 at CityCenterDC. The museum is full of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to immerse themselves in mirrored rooms, light vortex, and sleight-of-hand illusions.
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks
TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
