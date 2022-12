On the first of December, in the hub of Beverly Hills—at Saks Fifth Avenue, to be precise—a flurry of fashionable activity kicked off a special in-store soirée benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF). In recognition of World AIDS Day, the event unveiled Saks and EJAF's new multi-brand holiday capsule collection.

