Shoemakersville firefighters holding shrimp dinner fundraiser for families of fallen New Tripoli firefighters

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
Last-Minute Holiday Presents? Visit Ephrata's Green Dragon Market For Unique Gifts and Local FoodsMelissa FrostEphrata, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Olivet holds 'Christmas on Clinton' party
READING, Pa. – The Olivet Boys & Girls Club was celebrating the spirit of the season Wednesday night. The club held its "Christmas on Clinton Street" party. Kids were given bags to take home with some new clothes for the holidays. Olivet also gave out some toys and a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
York County family loses home to early morning fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family lost their home to an early morning fire on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers. The family...
Pottsville Salvation Army teams up with Toys for Tots for Christmas
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A line of parents wrapped around the Foursquare Gospel Church in Pottsville on Monday, waiting in the winter weather to get Christmas presents for their kids. The winter weather delayed the Pottsville Salvation Army and Schuylkill County Toys for Tots toy distribution last week. So, families...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas display at Palmer Twp. man's house might give Clark Griswold a run for his money
PALMER TWP., Pa. - It's always nice to drive through a neighborhood and see that one house that really takes holiday lighting to the next level. But one man in Palmer Township does so much, folks actually travel hours out of their way to see it. Many decorate their homes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local woman collecting donations for those in need
READING, Pa. - When local shelter Opportunity House put out an urgent request for men's underwear earlier this month, one local woman sprang into action. Wendy Kerschner reached out to family, friends and the surrounding community to urge those in her circle to donate what they could. To date, she's collected over 100 packages of men's underwear for the residents of Opportunity House in Reading.
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
local21news.com
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Student athletes give away free books, pajamas to kids in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local student-athletes are spreading holiday cheer to younger kids in Allentown. Members of the track-and-field team from Southern Lehigh High School stopped by Jackson Early Childhood Center Wednesday. They donated what they call "Bedtime Bundles" - books, pajamas, and toothbrushes and toothpaste - to about 250 kindergarten...
WFMZ-TV Online
New restaurant serving up Latin American specialties at renovated banquet hall in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant specializing in cuisines from various Latin American countries has brought new life to a longstanding property on Easton's South Side. Mi Casa Restaurante, offering authentic dishes from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia, held a grand opening Dec. 10 at 270 E. Kleinhans St. For...
Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022
For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
buckscountyherald.com
More than 70 cats expected to be rescued from Perkasie apartment
The Bucks County SPCA rescued 14 cats from a Perkasie woman’s apartment last week after the owner left them behind when she was evicted, according to the Quakertown branch of the animal cruelty prevention organization. But, that number quickly grew to 59, as the owner brought in 37 cats...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shoppers hit the stores in Berks
With Christmas just days away and storms set to hit tomorrow, stores are packed with shoppers today. Grace Griffaton will have more. The city of Reading is bringing back a holiday tradition with an eye toward honoring one of the men who kept it alive for decades. Details at 5:30.
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
