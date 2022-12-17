Deputies find cash & Fentanyl pills, Pueblo man arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man on a federal warrant and recovered thousands of dollars in cash along with Fentanyl pills Friday morning on Dec. 16.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives recognized Richard John Herrera, 41, driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada near Constitution Road and Troy Avenue.

Detectives saw Herrera drive to the area of Salem Avenue where he stopped and got out

of his vehicle. He was then picked up by another vehicle which drove to a nearby apartment

complex, according to PCSO. Minutes after leaving the apartment, Herrera was taken into custody without incident.







Detectives found a vial containing 59 Fentanyl pills and more than $2,000 cash on Herrera, per the Sheriff’s Office. PCSO’s K9 Edo and his handler were called out to assist narcotics detectives in conducting an air search of Herrera’s vehicle. K9 Edo made a positive hit for suspected drugs allowing PCSO to seize the vehicle and seek a search warrant.

Herrera was arrested on the federal warrant and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Detectives continue to investigate the case to determine if additional charges are forthcoming.

