beavercountyradio.com
A great for a rare Tuesday night Beaver County rivalry!
It was a good evening for a boys high school basketball game! The game took place in New Brighton and hosted Beaver falls. The first half started out with the game within 2 points, rideled with fouls and turnovers, the points spread out throughout the game as it progressed. Into...
beavercountyradio.com
Woman Killed in McKees Rocks Bridge Accident Saturday Evening Identified
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, of Worthington was killed in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday night. The 5:45 PM head on crash occurred on the City of Pittsburgh side of the bridge also left one person in critical condition and a third person in stable condition.
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire
(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
beavercountyradio.com
Gateway Rehab to Partner With Beaver County For Specialized Treatment For Women
(Center twp., Bever County, Pa.) Gateway Rehabilitation in Center Twp has entered into a partnership with Beaver County to open a dedicated treatment space for women. The partnership includes the use of a county-owned building in Ohioville Borough that will offer 22 beds for residential, acute addiction treatment exclusively for women, 18 years and older.
beavercountyradio.com
Fern Hollow Bridge Set to Reopen Today, Less Than One Year After Collaspe
(File Photo) A crane is in place as part of clean up efforts at the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) The Fern Hollow Bridge is set to reopen today less than one year after it collapsed into a Frick Park ravine.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Home Depot Employees Charged in Fake Work Order Scheme
(Cranberry Twp, Pa.) Cranberry Twp Police have charged two Home Depot employees who they say conspired to allegedly profit by stealing more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time. 41-year-old Chaz E. MacAnallen of Butler, and 48-yer-old Jeremy S. Nixon, of New Castle, were charged Friday...
beavercountyradio.com
Two More Charged In Allegheny Jail Contraband Case
(Pittsburgh Pa.) Officials have made two additional arrests in a contraband investigation that lead to a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer being charged. Officials say that police obtained arrest warrants for 42-year-old Lamar Castile, an inmate of the jail, and 33-year-old William Gilliam. They were both charged with contraband, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.
