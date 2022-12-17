ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly left suicide note alluding to past challenges

 5 days ago

( KTLA ) – Just days after the unexpected death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, more information has been revealed about why the former “Ellen Show” DJ may have decided to end his own life.

Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that Boss vaguely hinted at challenges he faced in the past in a note he left at the scene. The site doesn’t report what those specific challenges may have been.

TMZ further reports that investigators determined that the entertainer took a rideshare from his home to a motel close to his home on Monday morning and switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach him or locate him.

The former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant’s body was found by an employee of the motel.

Boss’ death was ruled a suicide per the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

TMZ first reported Boss’ death and was also informed by police that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, went to a Los Angeles police station on Tuesday and claimed her husband left home without his vehicle, which she said was very rare.

She later released a statement to People magazine addressing her husband’s passing.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss is survived by his wife and three children Zaia, 3; Maddox, 6; and Weslie, 14.

If you or anyone you love is experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call or text the number 988, which will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline . It is free and available 24 hours a day.

