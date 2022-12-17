ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin wrestlers survive plucky Mechanicsburg to notch first dual win of season

Lower Dauphin wrestlers took their Wednesday night trip to Mechanicsburg seriously and understood the Wildcats posed a legitimate threat to win their Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup. And through the early bouts of the evening, Mechanicsburg did push Lower Dauphin, but a slight edge in experience and a hefty dose of firepower from its “Murderer’s Row” lifted LD to a 36-21 win.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff

Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet

The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils post pair of wins over Ship

Greencastle-Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54: The Blue Devils were able to hold off a Greyhounds comeback to pick off a Mid Penn Colonial road victory on Tuesday night. Greencastle (5-1, 3-0 MPC) made 8 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 9 by Conner Wright. The Blue...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax

The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
HALIFAX, PA
PennLive.com

Line Mountain wrestling tops Newport

The Line Mountain wrestling team defeated Newport, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
NEWPORT, PA
iheart.com

Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina

>Bishop McDevitt Standout Commits to South Carolina. (Harrisburg, PA) - Bishop McDevitt receiver Tyshawn Russell says he is headed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks received a pledge from the standout Sunday afternoon. Russell finished his senior season earlier this month with 61 catches and 22 touchdowns as he helped the Crusaders to a 4-A state championship. He also received offers from Virginia Tech, Maine and Central Michigan.
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

‘They are getting a dog’: Lamont Payne ready to get to work after signing with Penn State

Lamont Payne had to admit this is all a bit surreal. Kids say that word —surreal — a lot on singing day, and it is warranted because it is a life-changing time for them and their families. But when Payne, who inked his letter of intent with Penn State Wednesday, found himself talking about things being surreal, he didn’t leave it with the family. He talked about his community, too.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy