Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Wants To Be On The Masked Singer
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman may have performed on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania many times, but he's looking for a different kind of stage now. "The Monster of All Monsters" wants to be the monster among "The Masked Singer." In a recent interview with "SHAK...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling
The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend. D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Impact Star Comments On Mickie James' 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James has built a legacy in the wrestling business, and she's on her "Last Rodeo." James has vowed to retire when she loses another match. James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. During an appearance on "Counted Out with Mike & Tyler," Deonna Purrazzo discussed how valuable James has been to her career.
wrestlinginc.com
Former NXT Star Returns On WWE Raw To Align With The Miz
Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the promotion on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. Towards the closing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, Lumis had all but secured victory upon climbing the ladder until Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. Reed would follow it up with thunderous Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash, before setting up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz, who did the honors and reclaimed his "money" to win the match. After the bout, The Miz and Reed posed together, seemingly confirming their new on-screen alliance.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Says Miro Will Return To WWE 'At Some Point'
The wrestling world was taken aback when WWE announced the release of Miro in April 2020 due to budget cuts. While he is currently signed with AEW, he has expressed frustrations with the way he has been utilized in the company over the past few months, leaving many to wonder if he has any desire to return to WWE under its new management. Now, it seems as if his wife, CJ Perry has provided an answer to that question.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Explains Why His WWE Storyline With The Bloodline Is Working
For the past two years, The Bloodline has run WWE. Roman Reigns is the WWE Universal Undisputed Champion. Meanwhile, his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Solo Sikoa may still be fresh off of "NXT," but he's acted as the faction's enforcer ever since his arrival. Yet for months, they've also had a helping hand from perhaps the unlikeliest of sources: Sami Zayn. And lately, no matter what he says or does, it's working.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Apparently Turns Heel, Teases Bray Wyatt Alliance On WWE Raw
The Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt saga is far from over. A week after she nearly laid out Bianca Belair with a Sister Abigail, Bliss – once again hypnotized by the omnipresent forces of Wyatt – smashed a flower vase over Belair's head during a sitdown interview on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
wrestlinginc.com
Marc Mero Says This Match Ruined Bart Gunn's WWE Career
"We Want Wrestling" was the chant by 16,505 fans in unison inside the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 29, 1998. That night on "Raw is War," the WWF debuted a hybrid tournament of boxing and wrestling known as the Brawl For All. The first match saw "The Lethal Weapon" Steve Blackman defeat "Marvelous" Marc Mero.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Compares Mandy Rose's Firing To Vince McMahon's Resignation
Last week, WWE released Mandy Rose following her 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion due to the content she had been releasing on her personal FanTime page. Back in July, Vince McMahon abruptly retired due to sexual assault allegations and others that have piled up or resurfaced ever since his resignation. The only similarity between the two individuals is that neither work for WWE anymore. However, Kevin Nash had a comparison to make when it came to both departures — especially now that murmurs of McMahon thinking about a return have surfaced.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephen A Smith Reacts To The Idea Of Becoming A WWE Heel Manager
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A Smith is not averse to the idea of becoming an on-screen heel manager on WWE programming. On Tuesday's episode of "ESPN First Take," the topic of Smith possibly joining WWE was broached by Ric Flair, who revealed he'd heard rumblings of WWE management toying with the idea of the charismatic sportscaster appearing at WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Reveals Who He'd Wrestle If He Could Wrestle Anyone
Braun Strowman has revealed the one WWE Hall of Famer he'd wrestle in a perfect world. Strowman is a current member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after making his return to the company on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw." Strowman had been released by WWE back in June 2021, but was brought back after Vince McMahon retired as the company's Chairman and CEO.
wrestlinginc.com
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Once Surprised A Young Fan With A RKO, And It's Pretty Heartwarming
Over the past two decades, RKO have become three of the deadliest letters in professional wrestling. But back in 2016, one young WWE fan thought he knew all the answers to superstar Randy Orton's finishing maneuver. On an episode of the WWE Network's short-lived hidden camera show "Swerved," producers brought...
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Accolade Jeff Hardy Should Have Won In WWE
Jeff Hardy won his first singles world championship in December 2008, defeating Edge and Triple H at WWE Armageddon in a high-stakes triple-threat match for the WWE Championship. However, it's possible Hardy would've won the championship even sooner, had his WrestleMania 24 plans not been derailed. In a recent episode...
wrestlinginc.com
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Mandy Rose Situation
Mandy Rose made headlines following her release from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime page. The wrestling world has been divided on it. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the whole ordeal. "Well, I don't know what kind of money she was...
Comments / 0