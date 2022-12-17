GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 Results (12/16): Nick Gage Vs. Tony Deppen For The GCW World Championship

A new faction by the name of "Mogul Affiliates" made its presence known on the 12/21 "AEW Dynamite" in San Antonio, Texas. Swerve Strickland, the leader of the new group, was supposed to hash out his differences with Keith Lee in a face-to-face confrontation mediated by rapper Rick Ross. Instead, Strickland had other ideas and refused to enter the ring as he berated Lee for his failure to "keep the eye on the ball" and to stay healthy during their run as Swerve In Our Glory. Strickland would then warn Lee to keep his eyes on the back of his head, following which Parker Boudreaux jumped Lee from behind.

