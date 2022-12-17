GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 Results (12/16): Nick Gage Vs. Tony Deppen For The GCW World Championship

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling
The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend. D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Impact Star Comments On Mickie James' 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James has built a legacy in the wrestling business, and she's on her "Last Rodeo." James has vowed to retire when she loses another match. James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. During an appearance on "Counted Out with Mike & Tyler," Deonna Purrazzo discussed how valuable James has been to her career.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
wrestlinginc.com
Marc Mero Says This Match Ruined Bart Gunn's WWE Career
"We Want Wrestling" was the chant by 16,505 fans in unison inside the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 29, 1998. That night on "Raw is War," the WWF debuted a hybrid tournament of boxing and wrestling known as the Brawl For All. The first match saw "The Lethal Weapon" Steve Blackman defeat "Marvelous" Marc Mero.
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Wants To Be On The Masked Singer
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman may have performed on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania many times, but he's looking for a different kind of stage now. "The Monster of All Monsters" wants to be the monster among "The Masked Singer." In a recent interview with "SHAK...
wrestlinginc.com
Live Fans Chant For Shawn Michaels On AEW Dynamite
An unexpected chant for "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels roared through the crowd during Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Bryan Danielson spoke in the ring with Renee Paquette about the relationship he has shared with William Regal over the years. He explained that he had trained and had his first match near the Freeman Coliseum.
wrestlinginc.com
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
wrestlinginc.com
Swerve Strickland Adds New Affiliates
A new faction by the name of "Mogul Affiliates" made its presence known on the 12/21 "AEW Dynamite" in San Antonio, Texas. Swerve Strickland, the leader of the new group, was supposed to hash out his differences with Keith Lee in a face-to-face confrontation mediated by rapper Rick Ross. Instead, Strickland had other ideas and refused to enter the ring as he berated Lee for his failure to "keep the eye on the ball" and to stay healthy during their run as Swerve In Our Glory. Strickland would then warn Lee to keep his eyes on the back of his head, following which Parker Boudreaux jumped Lee from behind.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Antonio Inoki's WWE Championship Reign Isn't Recognized By The Promotion
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late, great Antonio Inoki passed away in October 2022 from complications related to a rare disease called amyloidosis. He was 79 years old and had dedicated the majority of his life to elevating professional wrestling around the world, and specifically, to a level nobody had witnessed in Japan. He's considered the father of the "strong style" fighting technique, which Japanese wrestlers continue to execute in the modern era, while he was also the founder of Japan's most popular wrestling company, New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Accolade Jeff Hardy Should Have Won In WWE
Jeff Hardy won his first singles world championship in December 2008, defeating Edge and Triple H at WWE Armageddon in a high-stakes triple-threat match for the WWE Championship. However, it's possible Hardy would've won the championship even sooner, had his WrestleMania 24 plans not been derailed. In a recent episode...
wrestlinginc.com
Former NXT Star Returns On WWE Raw To Align With The Miz
Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the promotion on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. Towards the closing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, Lumis had all but secured victory upon climbing the ladder until Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. Reed would follow it up with thunderous Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash, before setting up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz, who did the honors and reclaimed his "money" to win the match. After the bout, The Miz and Reed posed together, seemingly confirming their new on-screen alliance.
wrestlinginc.com
Kiana James Set For High Stakes Match On Final WWE NXT Of 2022
Between wrestling in "WWE NXT" on Tuesday nights, a budding romance with Brooks Jensen, and running her own business conglomerate, Kiana James keeps herself busy. Her latest venture has seen her try to purchase Fallon Henley's struggling family bar, but Henley has made it clear that she won't go down without a fight. The two have been at odds over the past few weeks because of this, and now it seems as if the true owner of the bar will be determined next week.
wrestlinginc.com
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Mandy Rose Situation
Mandy Rose made headlines following her release from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime page. The wrestling world has been divided on it. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the whole ordeal. "Well, I don't know what kind of money she was...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Says He's 'Finished Up' With Top AEW Faction, Names Potential Next Opponent
Following AEW star Chris Jericho's surprising loss to Action Andretti on last week's "AEW Dynamite," as well as Jon Moxley's victory over Sammy Guevara on "AEW Rampage," it looks like the lengthy feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club may finally be at an end. That is, if Chris Jericho can be believed. The former AEW World Champion spoke to Winnipeg Sports Talk to discuss the upcoming Winnipeg debut for AEW, and revealed the status of the rivalry between the two groups.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Invited To Join The Jericho Appreciation Society
A week after failing to capture the AEW World Championship from MJF, Ricky Starks kicked off the "Holiday Bash" edition of "AEW Dynamite" to declare that his saga with MJF was far from over and he wouldn't rest easy until he secured the promotion's top prize. Starks would also vow...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Alberto Del Rio
Over the past year or so, Alberto Del Rio has made it clear he's deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame induction, not to mention one more run as a top superstar in WWE. However, wrestling promoters across the world — even in his home country of Mexico — have seemingly distanced themselves from the controversial Del Rio to the point where AAA pulled his scheduled match at TripleMania XXX in April citing undisclosed reasons.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Explains Why His WWE Storyline With The Bloodline Is Working
For the past two years, The Bloodline has run WWE. Roman Reigns is the WWE Universal Undisputed Champion. Meanwhile, his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Solo Sikoa may still be fresh off of "NXT," but he's acted as the faction's enforcer ever since his arrival. Yet for months, they've also had a helping hand from perhaps the unlikeliest of sources: Sami Zayn. And lately, no matter what he says or does, it's working.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Says Miro Will Return To WWE 'At Some Point'
The wrestling world was taken aback when WWE announced the release of Miro in April 2020 due to budget cuts. While he is currently signed with AEW, he has expressed frustrations with the way he has been utilized in the company over the past few months, leaving many to wonder if he has any desire to return to WWE under its new management. Now, it seems as if his wife, CJ Perry has provided an answer to that question.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Star Chase Owens Teases AEW Appearance
The holiday season is in full swing, which is why tonight there's a very special episode of "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" coming to us live from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. And while the card is already stacking up nicely, including Jamie Hayter's first AEW Women's World Championship defense since capturing the prize at Full Gear in November, fans may be in for a surprise appearance as well. That is, if Chase Owens' Twitter is anything to go by.
Comments / 0