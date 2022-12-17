ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gawfer
4d ago

why would anyone not not vote on dark money laundeting? oh... cause that's how politicians get their cash and trunk money, how nieve of me.

old troll
4d ago

Our entire government is corrupt 🖕🏾greed will always prevail in our country because our government officials are bought ! And we the people will always be lied to and manipulated for their financial gain 🖕🏾🤡🤡🤡

Howard Parker
4d ago

Pat proves once again who the REAL DEEP STATE is - Republicans who keep voting against limiting dark money. Republicans, The Koch brothers and our conservative Supreme Court are responsible for Citizens United, which unleashed a Tsunami of corporate money into our elections and made a bad problem MUCH WORSE.

