Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program
Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
wfmynews2.com
Triad High School Football players put pen to paper on National Signing Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Triad High School Football Seniors signed Letters of Intent Wednesday during National Signing Day. Here's where each athlete plans to play college football for the 2023 season. East Forsyth High School. Quesean Brown (Duke) Jayvontay Conner (Ole Miss) Jaylen Raynor (Arkansas State) Matthew Joines (Army...
USF continues to add to football coaching staff
USF Bulls football head coach Alex Golesh has announced three new coaches for 2023. Matt Birkett, George Courides and Andrew Warsaw have been added to the football coaching staff.
Which high school football players in NC signed where? Here’s the breakdown.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The biggest name from the Piedmont Triad to hit a dotted line on National Signing Day for high school football players didn’t stick around North Carolina. Jamaal Jarrett, the 4-star defensive lineman from state runner-up Grimsley High School in Greensboro, fulfilled his commitment and signed with defending national champion Georgia. A […]
ncataggies.com
A&T, NCCU Renew Longstanding Rivalry
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. NCCU (5-7, 0-0 MEAC) Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with 194 wins. He set the record at South Carolina State after a 68-49 victory in Orangeburg, S.C., for his 192nd win.
Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest
When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
Dismal Duke performance results in 81-70 loss to Wake Forest
Following a 10 day layoff in which the team addressed the academic exam period, Duke returned to action on Tuesday night against Wake Forest in the team's first true road game of the season. It was a test the team failed. Duke fell to 10-3 on the season and 1-1...
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
firefighternation.com
Greensboro (NC) Fire Engine Hit by Semi at Accident Scene
Greensboro firefighters narrowly escaped injury today as Engine 61 was hit by a tractor-trailer while working at the scene of an earlier crash Monday morning. The accident happened on I-85 north near US 421 early Monday. The engine was stopped, working at an accident scene, when an 18-wheeler struck it. No one was injured in the crash.
Greensboro woman's sleeping machine causes her to breathe in toxic fumes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ann McIntyre does almost everything with a smile on her face. It may seem simple, but her life has been anything but. “I’ve been blessed, I live a wonderful life but it’s a hard life,” McIntyre said. When she was just three months...
Barricaded subject in Greensboro taken into custody after ‘nearly 5 hours’: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —One person is in custody after being barricaded inside a home for several hours on Saturday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night, officers came to the 3700 block of Central Avenue after getting a report of a weapons incident. When officers arrived at the […]
rhinotimes.com
Matheny Emails Motion To Move Pallet Homes To New Location
District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny emailed a motion for the Tuesday, Dec. 20 City Council meeting to his fellow councilmembers. Matheny said that he would not be in attendance at the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, but he hoped that his motion would get a second and be passed unanimously.
High Point’s ‘Rock N’ Roll Grandma’ breaks into the world of hip hop
(WGHP) — After a health scare, Amy Beusse is following through on a promise she made to herself months ago—not to let a second chance at life pass her by. Since FOX8 shared Beusse’s story in July, she has moved from performing on stage to recording in the studio. Someone approached her to record patriotic […]
Comments / 1