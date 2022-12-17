ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star edge to in-state program

Isaiah Nixon, a 4-star edge out of Saint Petersburg, Florida (Lakewood), has decommitted from Florida and flipped his commitment to Central Florida. Nixon told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, after he’d been committed to the Gators since June, that, “I had a way better relationship with the coaches at UCF than I did at Florida.”
Triad High School Football players put pen to paper on National Signing Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Triad High School Football Seniors signed Letters of Intent Wednesday during National Signing Day. Here's where each athlete plans to play college football for the 2023 season. East Forsyth High School. Quesean Brown (Duke) Jayvontay Conner (Ole Miss) Jaylen Raynor (Arkansas State) Matthew Joines (Army...
A&T, NCCU Renew Longstanding Rivalry

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (5-5, 0-0 CAA) vs. NCCU (5-7, 0-0 MEAC) Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with 194 wins. He set the record at South Carolina State after a 68-49 victory in Orangeburg, S.C., for his 192nd win.
Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
Greensboro (NC) Fire Engine Hit by Semi at Accident Scene

Greensboro firefighters narrowly escaped injury today as Engine 61 was hit by a tractor-trailer while working at the scene of an earlier crash Monday morning. The accident happened on I-85 north near US 421 early Monday. The engine was stopped, working at an accident scene, when an 18-wheeler struck it. No one was injured in the crash.
Matheny Emails Motion To Move Pallet Homes To New Location

District 3 City Councilmember Zack Matheny emailed a motion for the Tuesday, Dec. 20 City Council meeting to his fellow councilmembers. Matheny said that he would not be in attendance at the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, but he hoped that his motion would get a second and be passed unanimously.
