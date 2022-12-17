ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haslett, MI

Boys basketball roundup: Haslett holds off Williamston for first win

By Brian Calloway and Matthew Pike, Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago

HASLETT − Chris Smith wanted his Haslett boys basketball team to get a win under its belt before a two-week break for the holidays.

The veteran pieces on his young team made sure the Vikings did that.

D'Angelo Fitzpatrick had a team-high 17 points while helping Haslett hang on for a 49-44 CAAC Red victory over rival Williamston on Friday.

The win ended a four-game losing streak to start the season for the Vikings, who were playing their final contest until they return from their holiday break next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bByB2_0jlepbJ700

"It feels great," Smith said. "Our kids have been working. I just really wanted to have success before we went to the break because it's tough when you go two weeks without playing.

"The kids played really hard. The defensive effort was fantastic"

Fitzpatrick had nine points in the second half and hit two 3-pointers during a 15-0 run early in the third quarter as Haslett (1-4, 1-1 CAAC Red) took a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Zachary Nartker and Erik Lardie also had baskets during the run.

Williamston (1-4, 0-2) got within four in the final minute but didn't score again.

"(This win) feels great," Fitzpatrick said. "We started off slow and now we get our momentum going and hopefully (we) win more games coming out of break. "

OKEMOS 52, HOWELL 49

HOWELL -- Freshman K.J. Torbert drilled a shot from half court as time expired to lift the Wolves past Howell (1-2). Torbert finished with a team-high 14 points, Joey Smith tallied 10 points and hauled in eight rebounds and Hudson Grienke added 10 points for Okemos (4-0). JV score: Howell 64, Okemos 60 (OT)

CHARLOTTE 42, PORTLAND 30

Braden Hill had 17 points while helping the Orioles record a CAAC White victory. Caleb Hull added eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals and Cutler Brandt scored eight for Charlotte (3-1, 2-0). JV score: Portland 37, Charlotte 33

MASON 65, FOWLERVILLE 40

MASON -- Luke Marlan led all scorers with 27 points to push the Bulldogs to a CAAC Red victory over Fowlerville. Kaleb Parrish added seven points for Mason (3-1, 2-0). Mikey Hatfield finished with a team-high 10 points for the Gladiators (1-3, 0-2). JV score: Mason 51, Fowlerville 24

CORUNNA 50, LAKE FENTON 47

Brevin Boilore had 14 points and Peyton Termeer had nine points and five rebounds for the Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0) in their Flint Metro League victory.

IONIA 57, EATON RAPIDS 32

Lance Atkinson had a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs in their CAAC White victory. Travis Tucker and Miles Gregory added nine points for Ionia. Ashton Collins paced Eaton Rapids with eight points.

ESSEXVILLE GARBER 60, ALMA 43

Same Rosales and Owen Seeley scored 12 points to lead the Panthers in their TVC setback. Alma (2-1, 1-1) led by two after the opening quarter before Garber took control.

GENESEE 55, MORRICE 54

GENESEE -- Drew McGowan tallied a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Orioles fell just short in a nonleague defeat against Genesee (1-3). Travis Farrow finished with 13 points and Caden Brakley tacked on 10 points for Morrice (1-4).

SEXTON 58, LANSING CATHOLIC 48

GOODRICH 80, OWOSSO 24

ITHACA 78, ST. LOUIS 50

