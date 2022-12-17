The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?

PINE HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO