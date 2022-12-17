ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Fox in Sea Isle Becomes Local Celebrity

He seems to be smart, friendly and even obedient. But is he just being sly like a fox?. For the past four months, a healthy looking male red fox has been making cameo appearances throughout Sea Isle City – roaming the streets, strolling along the Promenade, foraging for food in the dunes or appearing in a yard or two.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Police Department Promotes Two Officers

Steven Conte was influenced by his father, a retired New York City patrolman, to become a police officer himself. Nicholas Giordano, on the other hand, had no one in his family who was in law enforcement. He simply took a summer job as a cop and decided to make it his full-time career.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township. SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

A great New Jersey town for a day trip

If you live in South Jersey, you know that Collingswood has been on the upswing for many years. It's a sort of trendy, simple, homey, small-town-America kind of place. The town has so many different kinds of restaurants and cool shops, you could spend all day eating and window shopping.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Government Technology

Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change

(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Remember When You Could Actually Go Skiing in Pine Hill NJ?

The legendary Ski Mountain is not a South Jersey urban legend. It was real, and it was spectacular. Ski Mountain was where you could ACTUALLY go skiing in Pine Hill, Camden County. And, OMG, in the 70s and 80s it was my White Unicorn, or whatever the appropriate analogy. I was never allowed to go there. My parents were too afraid something tragic would happen and I'd get hurt. I mean, because, like, WHO GOES SKIING IN PINE HILL?
PINE HILL, NJ
seaislenews.com

Cape May County Commission Director Gerald Thornton Honored

The Cape May County Board of Commissioners presented Commission Director Gerald M. Thornton with a proclamation Tuesday night during a farewell ceremony. Tuesday was Thornton’s final Commissioner meeting before he retires at the end of the year. During the ceremony, the board also presented Thornton with a framed gavel.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Storm to Bring Rain, Winds and Bitter Cold

The National Weather Service is warning of a strong storm system that will sweep through the region from Thursday through Christmas weekend, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and freezing temperatures dropping into the 20s or lower. Rainfall will begin Thursday and continue through midday Friday. The rain may be drenching...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner

The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial

Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
CAMDEN, NJ
bestofnj.com

Maggie Moose Bakery Offers Tasty Treats in Medford

The tagline at Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique in Medford is “Caution: Highly Addictive”. But the shop offers much more than just desserts. Doubling as a gift boutique, owner Candy Vargas-Thibeau also sells a variety of premium oils and vinegars. The main bakery and gift boutique...
MEDFORD, NJ
WMDT.com

Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
DOVER, DE

