Monday’s Scores
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 36, Milwaukee Madison/University 22. Milwaukee Riverside University 54, Milwaukee Vincent 24. Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48, Mercer 24. Ripon 68, Chilton 42. Rosholt 40, Newman Catholic 35. Sheboygan North 89, Sheboygan South 57. Shullsburg 61, Boscobel 57. South Shore 77, Winter 33. Stockbridge...
Hopkins leads Providence past No. 24 Marquette 103-98 in 2OT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds and Providence beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 in double overtime. Hopkins grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second OT to help Providence run out the clock. The Friars won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season. Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime for the Golden Eagles.
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
Milwaukee snowfall estimates falling as blizzard-like conditions roll into town
MILWAUKEE — As a winter storm approaches Wisconsin, snowfall estimates for the southeastern portion of the state are falling as the city braces for a winter storm with blizzard potential for the days leading into the holiday weekend. As reported by TMJ4’s Brian Niznansky, estimated snowfall totals in the...
Winter Storm Elliott expected to bring dangerous wind & temps to Wisconsin through moderate snowfall
UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022: The potential blizzard set to hit Wisconsin on Thursday officially has a name: Winter Storm Elliott. Although its snow totals aren’t expected to be as severe as initially projected, Winter Storm Elliott threatens to stymie holiday travel and cause rolling power and internet outages.
Ascension cuts labor & delivery services at Milwaukee’s St. Francis Hospital before Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Expecting families on the south side of Milwaukee might need to adjust their plans as Ascension St. Francis Hospital announced that it will no longer offer labor and delivery services, instead transferring those patients to Ascension’s Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital or Wisconsin Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus before Christmas.
Republican National Convention comes to Milwaukee in Summer 2024
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is preparing for the 2023 Republican National Convention, which is visiting for four days during the Summer of 2024. According to event organizers, the Republican National Convention will be held at the Fiserv Forum from July 15 to 18 of 2024. Mayor Cavalier Johnson released the following statement in response to the announcement:
Kenosha active shooter killed by police after injuring 3 hostages
KENOSHA, Wis. — Police officers shot and killed a male suspect who they believe to be an active shooter responsible for the injuries of three people at a home in 1300-block of 56th St on Monday night. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Kenosha police officers and Kenosha...
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
Milwaukee caregivers in custody for death of a beloved 4-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Two adult caregivers are in custody as Milwaukee police investigate the death of a 4-year-old girl as a homicide by way of child abuse. According to an announcement issued by the Milwaukee Police Department, officers learned of the tragic death when the injured child was brought to a Milwaukee area hospital on Friday, December 16, 2022 around 5:00 p.m. CST.
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport increasing flights to key destinations, restores Kansas City route in 2023
MILWAUKEE — Direct flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) were suspended during the height of the pandemic, but thanks to popular demand, Southwest Airlines is restoring the route for summer travel. According to a spokesperson for Mitchell Airport, the direct route will...
