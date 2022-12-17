ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Monday’s Scores

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 36, Milwaukee Madison/University 22. Milwaukee Riverside University 54, Milwaukee Vincent 24. Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48, Mercer 24. Ripon 68, Chilton 42. Rosholt 40, Newman Catholic 35. Sheboygan North 89, Sheboygan South 57. Shullsburg 61, Boscobel 57. South Shore 77, Winter 33. Stockbridge...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Hopkins leads Providence past No. 24 Marquette 103-98 in 2OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds and Providence beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 in double overtime. Hopkins grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second OT to help Providence run out the clock. The Friars won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season. Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime for the Golden Eagles.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Republican National Convention comes to Milwaukee in Summer 2024

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is preparing for the 2023 Republican National Convention, which is visiting for four days during the Summer of 2024. According to event organizers, the Republican National Convention will be held at the Fiserv Forum from July 15 to 18 of 2024. Mayor Cavalier Johnson released the following statement in response to the announcement:
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Kenosha active shooter killed by police after injuring 3 hostages

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police officers shot and killed a male suspect who they believe to be an active shooter responsible for the injuries of three people at a home in 1300-block of 56th St on Monday night. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Kenosha police officers and Kenosha...
KENOSHA, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee caregivers in custody for death of a beloved 4-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Two adult caregivers are in custody as Milwaukee police investigate the death of a 4-year-old girl as a homicide by way of child abuse. According to an announcement issued by the Milwaukee Police Department, officers learned of the tragic death when the injured child was brought to a Milwaukee area hospital on Friday, December 16, 2022 around 5:00 p.m. CST.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy