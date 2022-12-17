Read full article on original website
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Girls Varsity Basketball Sends Somers Up I-684
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball send the Somers Tuskers up I-684 empty handed on Tuesday with a home game win of doubles fours over double threes (44-33). “Big team win vs Somers by the score of 44-33,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. “Piper Tenney and Molly Kennedy with 11 points each. Paige Tepedino with 7 points. Maddy Walsh and Meredith Kenny played great on both ends of the floor.”
Boys Varsity Basketball Stings the Hastings Yellowjackets
Rye Boys Varsity Basketball stung the Hastings Yellowjackets on Tuesday, winning the away game 50-36. Hastings led by Robert Kennedy with 11pts. Watch the replay. The season shifts to 4-2. Rye plays at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7:30pm on Thursday night vs Sleepy Hollow.
Boys Varsity Hockey Bites the NCCS Cougars
Rye Boys Varsity Hockey bit the Northeastern Clinton Central School Cougars on Sunday, winning at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena 16 – 2. “This was a total team effort with everyone contributing,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas. Goals were made by: Liam Draddy (3),...
In Memory: Frances Heffernan Rooney
Frances Heffernan Rooney of Rye, New York passed away peacefully on Saturday December 17, 2022 at Greenwich Hospital. “Franny” lived a long and love-filled life guided by faith, family and friends. She was born in 1926 in Worcester Massachusetts, the second child of Ray and Margaret Heffernan. Franny graduated from Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Newton MA and Rosemont College in PA. She was a great athlete throughout her life playing tennis, golf and was a terrific skier. A social worker after college, she met Francis C. (“Frank”) Rooney of North Brookfield MA. Smitten by her beautiful smile and quiet demeanor, Frank pursued the “City Miss” from Worcester, and they were married for 65 years before his death at age 93 in March 2015. Franny was the quiet strength behind the scenes for her husband through his long and successful career.
In Memory: Steven R. “Monk” Koch, Age 75
Steven R. “Monk” Koch died peacefully at his home in Rye, New York on December 17th, 2022 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. “Monk” was born on December 21st, 1946 in his beloved hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. He attended McDonogh School for twelve years, a military school just outside of Baltimore. He graduated from Amherst College in 1968 with a major in psychology. Monk then taught math and coached football, wrestling and lacrosse for five years at the Boys Latin School in Baltimore.
Grant Will Fund Blind Brook Restoration @ Nature Center
A grant will fund Blind Brook restoration efforts at the Rye Nature Center. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Long Island Sound Futures Fund (LISFF) is offering the Nature Center a grant of $284,000 towards the restoration. Friends of Rye Nature Center applied to LISFF this past May for...
Inside MyRye.com with Intern Fiona Degnan
MyRye.com welcomes interns from the City of Rye. If you have an interest in writing, editing or photography, please get in touch with us. One of our Rye High School senior interns in the Spring of 2022 was Fiona Degnan. She completed this Q&A interview with us at the conclusion of her internship.
December Real Estate Forecast: Tight Market & Musical Chairs
Special promotional content provided by Meg Allen Rodriguez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Rye. While the pandemic real estate frenzy has subsided in many parts of the country, Rye continues to see outsized demand. We continue to see extremely low inventory, with just five single family homes coming on the market in November. Combine this short supply with a constant march of buyers, and prices are standing firm.
