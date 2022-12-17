Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family

On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.

A Sergeant or a Petty Officer Second class that's married or has kids will see about a 32 percent increase, from the nearly 2,900 they see every month.

While it's enough for many it's still not enough for others.

"I guess I was hoping for at least enough to cover what we pay in rent," said McDonough.

Kecia McDonough's husband is in the Navy.

He's served for 17 years and they moved to his final station in august.

"Here even with the increase- whether we lived in military housing or not-there would be no extra money for things like groceries and where we're currently living we're paying on top of what bah is providing," he said.

Her family doesn't live in military housing because they are on the waitlist to get into a housing unit.

She explained she's paying about $800 out of pocket for housing, with the increase in the housing allowance it'll only be $200.

She said it's difficult because right now they are only living off of her husband's income.

Kecia had to resign from her teaching position to move with her family.

"I've been adamantly looking for another job in education and even though they say there is a huge demand for teachers it has definitely been a struggle to find something," she said.

She said she's had to cut corners and this Christmas will be much smaller.

"We're used to kind of going big for Christmas. It's just kind of our love language. But this year with budgeting and me not having a job because of the move, we're really cutting back," she said. "We had our son make some cute little things for our family members."

The increase will take effect in January.

The rates vary depending on rank and whether or not service members are married or not.

You can calculate your BAH increase here .