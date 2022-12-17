Read full article on original website
4-Star DL Edric Hill signs with Alabama
Edric Hill signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Hill is a product of North Kansas City High School in Missouri. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. The Missouri product will enroll at UA as an early enrollee in January,. The four-star recruit chose Alabama over LSU, Nebraska and...
Georgia 4-Star QB Dylan Lonergan signs with Alabama
Dylan Lonergan signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Lonergan is a product of Brookwood High School in Georgia. He is a four-star recruit, who plans to play football at baseball at UA. The Georgia native chose Alabama over Stanford and others. Watch Dylan Lonergan Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL...
4-Star QB Eli Holstein signs NLI with Alabama
Eli Holstein signed with Alabama football Wednesday, keeping his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Holstein is a product of Zachary High School in Louisiana, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. He is currently going through bowl practice with the Tide. The Louisiana native currently stands at...
4-Star DL Jordan Renaud signs with Alabama
Jordan Renaud signed with Alabama football Wednesday, keeping his commitment with the Crimson Tide. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and approximately 250 pounds. The Texas native chose Alabama over Oklahoma. Watch Jordan Renaud Highlights...
Anniston 4-Star OL Ryqueze McElderry signs with Alabama
Ryqueze McElderry signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday, choosing to stay within the state. McElderry is a product of Anniston High School in Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating. He is currently listed at 6-foot-3 and approximately 340 pounds. The Anniston product is currently practicing with the Crimson Tide.
4-Star WR Jaren Hamilton signs NLI with Alabama football
Jaren Hamilton made it official with Alabama Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intent with the Crimson Tide. Hamilton is a product of Buchholz High School in Gainesville Florida. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. The Florida native...
Chicago Kicker Conor Talty signs NLI with Alabama
Conor Talty made it official with Alabama by signing a National Letter of Intent with the Crimson Tide. The Chicago product is a three-star prospect. He currently attends St. Rita High School, and he is set to enroll at Alabama in the summer. Talty chose the Tide over opportunities from...
Alabama players did team bonding experience before Sugar Bowl
Alabama performed well Wednesday on National Signing Day, but it accomplished something better on Tuesday. The players for the Crimson Tide did a team bonding experience at Bowlero in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Everyone had fun bowling together before facing Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
3-Star ATH Brayson Hubbard signs with Alabama
Brayson Hubbard kept his commitment to the Crimson Tide and sign with Alabama football Wednesday. Hubbard garners a three-star rating from most recruiting sites. He played quarterback for Ocen Springs High School throughout his high school career, but he is expected to play safety for the Crimson Tide. The Mississippi...
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide signing another top recruiting class
Alabama football continues to sit on the top of the recruiting mountain, securing another loaded class Wednesday.
Former Alabama running back feels 2023 class will return domination
Former Alabama running back, Bo Scarbrough feels Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class may help Alabama return to dominant fashion. The Crimson Tide secured another top recruiting class Wednesday, signing multiple five-stars. Alabama currently has the consensus No. 1 2023 ranked recruiting class. Scarbrough believes this group has what it takes to help Alabama reclaim the title of being the undisputed kings of college football.
No. 1 JUCO WR Malik Benson signs with Alabama
Malik Benson signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Benson is a native of Kansas, and is rated as the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country. He is a product of Hutchinson Community College. The Kansas native currently stands at 6-foot and weighs approximately 180 pounds. The four-star chose Alabama over...
5-Star DB Jahlil Hurley signs with the Alabama Crimson Tide
Jahlil Hurley signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Hurley is a product of Florence High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. The Alabama signee is projected to play cornerback at the next level at 6-foot-3 and approximately 170 pounds.
4-Star WR Cole Adams signs with Alabama
Cole Adams signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Adams is a product of Owasso High School in Oklahoma. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Adams is projected to be a slot wide receiver at the next level.
5-Star DB Tony Mitchell keeps his commitment, signs with Alabama
Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at UA Wednesday. Mitchell is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, where he won four AHSAA 7A State Championships. He garners a five-star rating from Touchdown Alabama, and he is projected to play safety for the Crimson Tide. The Alabama signee stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
4-Star TE Ty Lockwood signs with Alabama
Ty Lockwood signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Alabama Wednesday. Lockwood is a four-star tight end out of Independence High School in Tennessee. He currently stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs approximately 220 pounds. Lockwood chose Alabama over Ohio State and others. Watch Ty Lockwood Highlights Below:
4-Star WR Jalen Hale signs with Alabama
Jalen Hale signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Texas product currently stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Alabama beat...
Florida 5-Star RB Richard Young signs with Alabama
Richard Young signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Young is a product of Lehigh High School in Florida. He garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he currently stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. The Florida native...
Alabama continues Sugar Bowl prep for K-State, some 2023 players featured
Alabama football continues Sugar Bowl prep for Kansas State on Tuesday. After celebrating Christmas, the Crimson Tide will travel to Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) to face the Wildcats. The footage from the University of Alabama in the practice video included Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and freshman enrollee Eli Holstein...
5-Star RB Justice Haynes signs NLI with Alabama
Justice Haynes signed a National Letter of Intent with Alabama football Wednesday despite late pushes from Georgia and Ohio State. Haynes is a product of Buford High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a five-star running back. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Haynes is set to early enroll at the University of Alabama.
