Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: 5 children removed from Kan. home, 3 adults in custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
Kansas officer placed on leave after charged with misconduct
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office has charged Wichita police officer Anthony Villegas with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct, according to a statement from police department spokesman Officer Chad Ditch. The charges stem from an...
Kansas man charged after abducted 14-year-old rescued from closet
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl from Arkansas made his first court appearance on Monday. David Roark, 35, Wichita, was charged with kidnapping, abuse of a child, 5 counts of rape or in the alternative 5 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation, and 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kan. man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old is due in court
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man jailed on a $1.5 million dollar bond in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas is expected in court in Wichita Monday afternoon, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted...
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Health educator dispelling myths about fentanyl contact dangers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Health Department Educator Seth Dewey wants the public to be aware that helping someone who is experiencing a fentanyl overdose is both needed and safe. "The thing that we have to remember is that fentanyl is a powerful opioid," Dewey said. "It's just like...
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System names interim CEO
HUTCHINSON— Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced the hiring of new Interim CEO Jeff Egbert, according to a media release from the organization. Egbert replaces Ken Johnson who resigned November 18, after seven years leading the organization. The HRHS Board of Directors has worked diligently to find a professional...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0