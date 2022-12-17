Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO