Patrick Mahomes: I’d rather win another Super Bowl than another MVP award
Three weeks from today, the regular season will be over. The hay will be in the barn for any and all major awards. The most major of the major award is the Most Valuable Player. It means a lot to media and fans and those who wager on the outcome....
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong
The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added five carries for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD run.
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who scored perhaps the greatest touchdown in NFL history, has died at the age of 72. Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” his game-winning touchdown that propelled the 1970s Steelers to the first of their postseason victories, which is widely regarded as one of the signature plays in the history of the National Football League.
A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith make history in win over Bears
After the biggest game of his career, after he and DeVonta Smith combined for over 300 yards, after yet another dramatic win, all A.J. Brown could think about was the plays he didn’t make. “I've still got a lot of stuff I need to clean up,” he said. “I...
49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand
If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
Despite leading all players in fan voting, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t make the Pro Bowl
The fans stuffed the ballot box for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the end, getting the most votes of any NFL player wasn’t enough to propel him to the Pro Bowl. Or whatever it’s now called. The AFC quarterbacks, based on the final voting consisting of one third...
Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Tuesday practice
As the division-champion 49ers get their practice week started, two of their most important offensive players will be on the field but limited participants. Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Tuesday press conference that quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey would be among the players limited in the session.
Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts
It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
Aaron Rodgers trashed report based entirely on on-the-record quotes from teammates
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during...
Notre Dame gets the letters: Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Notre Dame seemingly struck gold in last year’s cornerback recruiting, with freshman Benjamin Morrison intercepting five passes in November and classmate Jaden Mickey looking like a fellow starter of the future. Repeatedly, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman credited cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens for his ability to evaluate players in...
Seahawks to sign Laquon Treadwell to active roster
Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been a temporary elevation to the Seahawks roster three times this season, but a fourth trip up would require Seattle to waive him in order to send him back down to the practice squad. Their other option is to sign Treadwell to their active roster...
Perry: Josh McDaniels' reaction to Patriots laterals says it all
LAS VEGAS -- The Raiders have lost four games during which they had double-digit leads at halftime. They've won one coin toss in 14 games, a member of the organization relayed to me Sunday. They've had key contributors miss time on injured reserve. You could understand if they felt a...
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
