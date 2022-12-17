ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry, NH

WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police investigating early-morning shooting incident on Central Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 19, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 357 Central Street for a report of a shooting. Police found multiple gunshots in the front of the building and located bullets lodged inside. There were no reported injuries, and no one at the scene could provide any information.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA
thepulseofnh.com

One Dead In Amherst Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

Man hospitalized after Alexandria barn collapse

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A barn partially collapsed Tuesday in Alexandria, injuring a man. A 22-year-old contractor was working on a barn next to a home on Thomas Road, officials said. Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling said a call came in around 10:30 a.m. that part of the floor collapsed.
ALEXANDRIA, NH
WMUR.com

Route 111 in Hudson shut down after crash involving tractor-trailer

HUDSON, N.H. — A section of Route 111 in Hudson was shut down Monday after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road was closed between Wall Street and Hudson Park. Police said car driven by Paul Cella, of Nashua, collided with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Mark Beauchesne,...
HUDSON, NH
WMTW

Belmont woman dies after losing control of SUV on icy road

BELMONT, Mass. — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Belmont Monday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner after hitting an icy patch of road. This happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 131. A witness told investigators...
BELMONT, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester man wanted for allegedly killing puppy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said they are searching for a man that allegedly killed a dog. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence. Police said Farnsworth assaulted a 5-month-old pit bull that died from its injuries. Anyone with information can...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst

AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
AMHERST, NH

