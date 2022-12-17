Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Hooksett, police say; 1 hurt
New Hampshire State Police are looking for a gray Mazda after a hit-and-run crash in Hooksett on Tuesday. Police said the driver of this car was weaving in and out of traffic before losing control before 2:30 p.m. Police said the car hit a truck and trailer and a concrete...
WMUR.com
Police seek pickup truck allegedly involved in 7 separate hit-and-run crashes in Franklin, Salisbury
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to track down a driver involved in several crashes that led to property damage in Franklin and Salisbury. Police said the hit-and-run crashes involving a tan or gold pickup truck happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police...
WMUR.com
Man wanted in connection with September break-in arrested Monday after police chase
KEENE, N.H. — A man wanted in connection with an Exeter break-in was arrested months later after a Keene police chase. Keene police said they arrested Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale, Monday night after a car chase. Exeter police said Dean allegedly broke into New England Truck Center in...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken woman punches car, thought occupants were stalkers and yelling at her children
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
thepulseofnh.com
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
Police searching for NH man accused of beating 5-month-old puppy to death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester are searching for a man who allegedly beat a pit bull puppy to death. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities. Manchester Police say they received a report of animal...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating early-morning shooting incident on Central Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On December 19, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 357 Central Street for a report of a shooting. Police found multiple gunshots in the front of the building and located bullets lodged inside. There were no reported injuries, and no one at the scene could provide any information.
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
WMUR.com
Man shot wife inside home before shooting, killing himself, Hooksett police say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett said a man shot a woman in their home Friday night before he shot and killed himself. Officers said they responded to the home on Alice Avenue, found the injured woman inside and got her out and into an ambulance to go to the hospital. She is expected to recover.
thepulseofnh.com
One Dead In Amherst Crash
One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
WMUR.com
Man hospitalized after Alexandria barn collapse
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — A barn partially collapsed Tuesday in Alexandria, injuring a man. A 22-year-old contractor was working on a barn next to a home on Thomas Road, officials said. Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling said a call came in around 10:30 a.m. that part of the floor collapsed.
WMUR.com
Route 111 in Hudson shut down after crash involving tractor-trailer
HUDSON, N.H. — A section of Route 111 in Hudson was shut down Monday after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer. The road was closed between Wall Street and Hudson Park. Police said car driven by Paul Cella, of Nashua, collided with a tractor-trailer unit driven by Mark Beauchesne,...
WMUR.com
Prosecutors request competency evaluation for man accused of Manchester walking trail murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A transient man from Mississippi accused in a stabbing attack of a Manchester grandfather told the court he is a paranoid schizophrenic and needs his medications. Raymond Moore bared his soul to the judge in a rambling speech about suffering from mental illness. He also adamantly...
WMTW
Belmont woman dies after losing control of SUV on icy road
BELMONT, Mass. — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Belmont Monday morning. Troopers say 30-year-old Tambara Arnold of Belmont lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner after hitting an icy patch of road. This happened just after 8 a.m. on Route 131. A witness told investigators...
WMUR.com
Manchester man wanted for allegedly killing puppy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said they are searching for a man that allegedly killed a dog. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence. Police said Farnsworth assaulted a 5-month-old pit bull that died from its injuries. Anyone with information can...
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
manchesterinklink.com
Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst
AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
