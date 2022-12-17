ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 5

Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mt. Baldy, CA

Mount Baldy was formerly known as Camp Baynham or Camp Baldy, a self-governing community in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County, Southern California. Nestled below Mount San Antonio, Mt. Baldy got its name from its large, flat, and treeless peak. Its official name is Mount San Antonio, but...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors

The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
SANTA ANA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line

In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles

Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles

Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
LOS ANGELES, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles

Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach

Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thespellbinder.net

Lowriding isn’t lowlife

The groovy sound of funk and blues catches your attention; you turn to look and the sound is coming out of a 1963 Impala. The driver, riding in slow, lets you take in all the details— the shiny rims, coated paint, and hydraulics which bring the car to life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy