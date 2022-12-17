Read full article on original website
What to know about dangerous wind chill conditions in Utah
The wind chill in some parts of Utah is forecast to hit a jaw-dropping -35 degrees Fahrenheit over the next 24 hours as a new storm brings with it dangerous and deadly wind conditions.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah avalanche experts warn of back-country danger
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve got family coming into town that wants to head to Utah’s backcountry, avalanche officials advise against it. The Utah Avalanche Center said the Logan area mountains are in the high-risk category through 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. A powerful winter storm...
kslnewsradio.com
Meteorologist says to expect a cold Thursday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm that has supposed to hit much of Utah Wednesday night appears to have fizzled out before it could add to the snow totals around the state. But experts warn to be ready for a cold Thursday morning. Still, KSL meteorologist Kristin Van...
kslnewsradio.com
Expert says to seek warmth and medical help if you encounter hypothermia
SALT LAKE CITY — With cold temperatures lingering in Utah, hypothermia-related illnesses are on the rise. Confusion is one of the symptoms of hypothermia. So, it may be hard to realize when you are experiencing it. Jen Wagenaar, the chief nursing executive at Mountain Star Healthcare, says there are...
KSLTV
Winter storm warning issued for parts of No. Utah; winds to bring sub-zero temps
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather advisories are in effect as a storm moves into northern Utah, bringing strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Wasatch Mountains, which could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Some parts could see up to 15″ of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
ksl.com
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
Utah skier describes chilling experience being buried alive in avalanche
Travis Haussener was swept away after accidentally triggering an avalanche while backcountry skiing
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
ksl.com
Advisories issued as snow returns this week. But will Utah have a white Christmas?
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is back in Utah's forecast just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountain ranges, where 6 to 12 inches or more of snow are currently forecast to fall primarily on Wednesday. It also issued a winter weather advisory that covers the parts of the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back and other parts of northern Utah, where snow is also expected to fall.
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
ksl.com
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
SALT LAKE CITY — Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday. The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless...
kslnewsradio.com
Thousands of travelers expected to pass through SLC airport this holiday
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake International Airport is getting ready for some of it’s largest crowds of the year. The airport expects to see over 30-thousand passengers pass through their gates daily and a lot more making connecting flights. The airport asks that people check their...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New winter warnings, advisories issued ahead of new storm
SALT LAKE CITY — The bitter cold temperatures felt around Utah over the last few days will take a break Tuesday, but a new storm is expected to arrive Wednesday with extremely low temperatures and snow falling in some areas. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the...
ABC 4
What’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A major winter weather event is hitting part of the U.S. already and will impact many others over the Christmas weekend, meteorologists have confirmed. Here in Utah, snowfall has already begun in the mountains, and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the...
kslnewsradio.com
Air quality along the Wasatch Front is concerning for sensitive groups
SALT LAKE CITY — With the smoggy air looming over the Wasatch Front, certain groups may be at risk for health concerns in Cache, Davis, and Salt Lake counties. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines sensitive groups as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with diabetes.
kslnewsradio.com
Rethink your use of extension cords says Utah Fire Marshal
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. “They were never meant to replace permanent wiring,” Black told KSL NewsRadio, “and shouldn’t be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces.”
kslnewsradio.com
Airports are busy during the holidays, here are a few travel tips to remember
SALT LAKE CITY — Holiday travel is back to near pre-pandemic levels. As such, airports will be busy, and lines will be long. Adam Ryan, a flight attendant with Delta Air Lines, came on Utah’s Morning News to provide tips to those who may be traveling in the coming days.
ABC 4
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
KSLTV
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
