Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
WMTW
Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash with tractor trailer in Oxford County
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A head-on crash involving a sedan and a tractor trailer sent a woman to a hospital Wednesday afternoon. Oxford County Deputies say two vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of 201 South Main Street in Woodstock on Wednesday. According to reports, a...
truecountry935.com
Oxford County Crash Leads to Several Severe Injuries
Several serious injuries are the result of a two-vehicle crash in Woodstock this morning, Dec. 21. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near 201 South Main Street, when a car crossed the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer.
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
WMTW
Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
No one hurt in crash that damages Cook’s Landing sign
An improper turn resulted in a two-car accident Dec. 15 near Cooks Landing in Edgecomb, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reported. According to the department, around 6:03 p.m., Matthew Schmall, 62, of Edgecomb was driving a 2012 Lincoln MKZ northbound on Boothbay Road and tried to make a left-hand turn into Cook’s Landing; he struck a 2021 GMC Acadia driven by Susan Philbrick, 64, of Boothbay, who was traveling southbound.
Oxford County teen missing since Dec. 9 safely located
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office was working to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on the night of Dec. 9. In a release, the sheriff's office said Aaron Warner came to them the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20, and reported that his son was missing.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
WMTW
Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting
RUMFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
WMTW
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine
BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
WMTW
Police: Drugs found on Florida man who crashed car into tree following chase in Lewiston
A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he fled a traffic stop then crashed into a tree in Lewiston. Early Wednesday morning, an Auburn police officer noticed a car with Florida license plates stopped at a light at the intersection of Court and Spring streets. When the...
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
WMTW
Livermore Falls postpones signing an agreement to deliver short-term fire service
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen has postponed an agreement to pay surrounding towns to respond to non-emergency fire calls. Livermore Falls Fire Department lost its EMS license after town manager Amanda Allen failed to renew the license, citing staffing challenges. Maine EMS called the move unusual, given that the department has multiple paramedics and EMS-certified members.
WMTW
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
WMTW
Florida man in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police in Old Orchard Beach are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run that left a Florida man critically hurt Saturday night. Officers responded to Cascade Road a report of a man lying unconscious in the street just after 9:30 p.m., where it appeared he had been hit by a vehicle.
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
Police searching for suspect in Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND, Maine — Camden National Bank in Oakland was robbed on Monday morning, and police are trying to locate a suspect. The robbery took place just before 10 a.m. at the bank on Main Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Authorities described the suspect as "a white...
