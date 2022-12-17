ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, ME

truecountry935.com

Oxford County Crash Leads to Several Severe Injuries

Several serious injuries are the result of a two-vehicle crash in Woodstock this morning, Dec. 21. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near 201 South Main Street, when a car crossed the center line into the path of a tractor-trailer.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
BELMONT, ME
WMTW

Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

No one hurt in crash that damages Cook’s Landing sign

An improper turn resulted in a two-car accident Dec. 15 near Cooks Landing in Edgecomb, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reported. According to the department, around 6:03 p.m., Matthew Schmall, 62, of Edgecomb was driving a 2012 Lincoln MKZ northbound on Boothbay Road and tried to make a left-hand turn into Cook’s Landing; he struck a 2021 GMC Acadia driven by Susan Philbrick, 64, of Boothbay, who was traveling southbound.
EDGECOMB, ME
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

RUMFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in parts of Maine

BUXTON, Maine — After months of skyrocketing gas prices in Maine and across the country, prices have fallen back to where they were a year ago. In fact, several communities in Maine are now seeing gas for under $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average for a gallon...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday

Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Livermore Falls postpones signing an agreement to deliver short-term fire service

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen has postponed an agreement to pay surrounding towns to respond to non-emergency fire calls. Livermore Falls Fire Department lost its EMS license after town manager Amanda Allen failed to renew the license, citing staffing challenges. Maine EMS called the move unusual, given that the department has multiple paramedics and EMS-certified members.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WMTW

Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm

FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
MAINE STATE

