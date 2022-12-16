Read full article on original website
More than $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund
Virginia Governor Youngkin says more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund. This program was created following devastating flooding in the Hurley community of Buchanan County in August of 2021. Last year’s flooding event triggered both a state declaration of emergency as well as a federal...
Bristol shelters providing refuge during dangerously low temps this weekend
The City of Bristol, Virginia, with help from the Highland Fellowship Chapel and bristol Department of Social Services is preparing an emergency shelter in preparation for severely low temperatures this weekend. A release says the shelter will be located at the Highlands Fellowship Chapel at 134 Commerce Court. It’ll be...
SWVA communities receive funding to expand workforce development
Virginia Governor Youngkin says more than $5 million is being distributed across the Commonwealth to support workforce and site development, as well as infrastructure. A Thursday release says the Growth and Opportunity Virginia grants will work to meet unique needs for each community. $3 million of this funding will go...
Crumbl Cookie location in East Tennessee cited in child labor investigation
An East Tennessee pastry shop has been fined more than $1,500 following a federal investigation into violations of child labor laws. The Crumbl Cookies location in the Chattanooga suburb of Hixson was one of the 11 franchise spots cited in the US Department of Labor report that said 46 workers at those shops allowed younger employees–many between 14 and 15 years of age–to work more hours than allowed.
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus
A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
Bristol Hard Rock Casino Reports Ten Percent Drop In Wagers During November
If you have been visiting neighboring Bristol’s Hard Rock Casino since it opened in July, you may have take a break during the month of November as the casino reports its lowest revenue since opening with a ten percent drop in wagers. Adjusted growth revenue of just over twelve million dollars was down from October’s fourteen point one million dollar figure. Slot machines were down seven point seven percent, while the more expensive table games dropped 22 percent. Even with the reduction, the casino still deposited two point three million dollars in tax revenue to Richmond. A third of that tax revenue was sent to southwest Virginia for local projects.
Kingsport: Suspect sought after check fraud targeted hospice patient
The Kingsport Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect who they say cashed a stolen and forged check, which belonged to an elderly man in hospice care. A report says the incident was reported in September, where the personal check for $2,000 was cashed at a bank.
Routine Traffic Stop And K-9 Mafia, Results In Seizure Of More Than 50 Grams Of pot
A 20 year old Johnson City woman is jailed after a routine traffic stop, and the assistance of K-9 Mafia found more than 50 grams of pot on her person. Aliyah M. Blakley was parked in a vehicle on Dry Creek Road with her lights off. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers conducted a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana, and K-9 Mafia did an open air sniff of the vehicle and turned up 58 grams of pot along with a glass pipe, grinder, and bong. Blakley is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Two charged in connection to Gate City shooting
Charges have been lodged against two people in connection to a Monday night shooting in the town of Gate City. Police said Tina Marie Duram was charged with aggravated malicious wounding following the investigation at a home in the 900 block of West Jackson Boulevard where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Two Johnson City men arrested for distributing fentanyl, heroin
A month-long investigation resulted in the arrest of two Johnson City men on Wednesday for the sale of heroin and fentanyl. According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Sumner and Robert Hipps, both 35 years old, are charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance distribution.
Shooting Leaves One Injured In Gate City, Suspect In Custody
Authorities in Gate City Virginia have a suspect in custody following an overnight shooting that leaves one person injured with a gunshot wound. Few details are known at this time other than police and Scott County deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at Jackson Street after eight pm Monday night and discovered one person injured, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. This is a developing story and we’ll update you as we obtain additional information from authorities.
Eastman Still Working To Reduce Sulfur Dioxide Emissions
Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical Company is making strides in reducing its sulfur dioxide emissions but still has a way to go to meet EPA requirements. Eastman has poured millions of dollars into reducing those levels including the replacement of five coal powered boilers with natural gas, cutting emissions by 70 percent. The information is part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation audit released recently. The report reveals the area around Kingsport is the only one in Tennessee with non attainment of emissions of any of six air pollutants overseen by EPA.
Stopped For Traffic Violation, Suspect Attempts To Pull Weapon On Officers
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday after being arrested following a traffic stop, when the suspect attempted to pull a gun on officers. Police arrested Jaquavius Silas after being pulled over for a routine traffic violation. Evidence of illegal drug use was detected and Silas was ordered out of the Silver Cadilac he was driving. While speaking with Silas, he began reaching toward his waistband where a loaded handgun was located. A struggle ensued and Silas was eventually taken into custody. The firearm was stolen out of Mississippi. Silas is charged with a Light Law Violation, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
