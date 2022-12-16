If you have been visiting neighboring Bristol’s Hard Rock Casino since it opened in July, you may have take a break during the month of November as the casino reports its lowest revenue since opening with a ten percent drop in wagers. Adjusted growth revenue of just over twelve million dollars was down from October’s fourteen point one million dollar figure. Slot machines were down seven point seven percent, while the more expensive table games dropped 22 percent. Even with the reduction, the casino still deposited two point three million dollars in tax revenue to Richmond. A third of that tax revenue was sent to southwest Virginia for local projects.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO