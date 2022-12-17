Clark, Boardman snap East Liverpool win streak
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman went on the road to East Liverpool and snapped their 6-game win streak to start the season, beating the Potters 84-69.
Demar Clark notched a double-double for the Spartans, dropping 30 points and 12 rebounds in the big win.
The Spartans jumped out in front early with a Brady DePietro three-pointer to go up 7-5, only to have the Potters and Jake Smith answer with a three of their own to take back the lead.
Toward the end of the first quarter, Boardman went on a run and Clark started heating up, notching his first points of the game to go up 17-14, before the Spartans pulled away in the second half.
East Liverpool suffers its first loss in the young season and drops to 6-1.
