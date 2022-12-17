The Ohio State football team finished up early signing day with not a lot of surprises. This class failed to deliver top-end talent. The Ohio State football team had an uninspiring early national signing day. Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson swung and missed on its top two targets in defensive ends Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei. A major letdown indeed as these two five-star prospects would have added the firepower that the Buckeyes needed to close out the class. Uiagalelei chose Oregon while Wilson picked Georgia.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO