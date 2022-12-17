ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Ohio State football: Buckeyes underwhelm on signing day

The Ohio State football team finished up early signing day with not a lot of surprises. This class failed to deliver top-end talent. The Ohio State football team had an uninspiring early national signing day. Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson swung and missed on its top two targets in defensive ends Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei. A major letdown indeed as these two five-star prospects would have added the firepower that the Buckeyes needed to close out the class. Uiagalelei chose Oregon while Wilson picked Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes dominate Maine

The Ohio State basketball team had two non-conference games left on their schedule heading into Wednesday night. The first of those was against Maine. This was a good opportunity to get the sour taste of the North Carolina loss out of their mouth. That’s exactly what the Buckeyes did. They...
COLUMBUS, OH
