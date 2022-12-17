ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

khqa.com

2 Quincy men arrested for felony retail theft

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy men were arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday after police said they were stealing from a shoe store at the Quincy Town Center. Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. to Famous Footwear, located at 3323 Broadway, for a report of a retail theft in progress.
QUINCY, IL
ottumwaradio.com

8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
BURLINGTON, IA
WHO 13

Victim of MacRae Park homicide identified by police

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released more information about the murder investigation that started with the discovery of a body in MacRae Park on Monday. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa. Police say Coleman was one of four people that agreed to meet in order to complete what officers […]
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man shot by officer is charged with attempted murder

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder he wasshot by an officer near Blakesburg. Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Hall led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties on Dec. 7. Officers finally stopped Hall near Blakesburg. They say he got out of his...
OTTUMWA, IA
khqa.com

2 injured in Ralls County crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Ralls County. The wreck happened around 1:10 p.m. on Route F at Missouri 154 about three miles north of Vandalia. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lakoda Gorskey of West Plains, Mo., was traveling...
RALLS COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Expected dangerous weather prompts court office closings in Macon, Shelby counties

MACON COUNTY AND SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — The weather forecast for later this week is prompting a northeast Missouri judge to take precautionary safety measures. Presiding Judge Rick Tucker has ordered that all court offices in Macon and Shelby counties to be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, due to the forecast showing a high likelihood of extremely dangerous weather conditions.
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Weather prompts closing of judicial offices in Adair, Knox, Lewis counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The expected winter storm is prompting the temporary closure of judicial offices in Missouri's 2nd Circuit. Presiding Judge Matthew Wilson told KTVO that due to the weather and safety concerns, he is closing judicial offices in Adair, Knox and Lewis counties on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
977wmoi.com

Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County

On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Residents urge board to reconsider NuStar request

LEE COUNTY - A Lee County couple urged Lee County Supervisors to rethink their position on eminent domain claims from pipeline companies Monday morning. Ted and Carrelle Stein, of rural Fort Madison said the even though the county can't specifically stop eminent domain they should be more opposed to it to support local farmers.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22

Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
RIVERSIDE, IA
khqa.com

Knapheide employees spread holiday cheer to veterans

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Knapheide employees on Tuesday continued the tradition this year of spreading holiday cheer at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Employees gave presents to 140 veterans living at the home. The gifts were enough to fill two Knapheide KUV bodies. The tradition of giving back...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Winter Storm hits the Tri-States starting Thursday

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A major winter storm is about hit the tri-states starting on Thursday. Sub-zero temperatures, gusty winds, heavy snow along with dangerous road conditions. Here is what you need to know to get you through the next couple of days safely. Starting on Thursday morning, the...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Trinity Church hosts service for those grieving

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for people who are experiencing grief. The Trinity Church in Quincy is hosting a “Blue Christmas Service” Wednesday evening. The service, which falls on the winter solstice, will give attendees an opportunity to light a...
QUINCY, IL

