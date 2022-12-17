Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
2 Quincy men arrested for felony retail theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy men were arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday after police said they were stealing from a shoe store at the Quincy Town Center. Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. to Famous Footwear, located at 3323 Broadway, for a report of a retail theft in progress.
KCRG.com
Davis County Attorney finds officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg justified
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davis County Attorney’s Office has found a shooting involving an Iowa State Patrol Trooper earlier this month was justified. Law enforcement said Trooper Jeremy Cole shot Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, while he was trying to escape arrest earlier this month. Hall was wanted...
ottumwaradio.com
8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges
A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
Victim of MacRae Park homicide identified by police
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released more information about the murder investigation that started with the discovery of a body in MacRae Park on Monday. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa. Police say Coleman was one of four people that agreed to meet in order to complete what officers […]
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot by officer is charged with attempted murder
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder he wasshot by an officer near Blakesburg. Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Hall led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties on Dec. 7. Officers finally stopped Hall near Blakesburg. They say he got out of his...
khqa.com
2 injured in Ralls County crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Ralls County. The wreck happened around 1:10 p.m. on Route F at Missouri 154 about three miles north of Vandalia. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lakoda Gorskey of West Plains, Mo., was traveling...
khqa.com
Expected dangerous weather prompts court office closings in Macon, Shelby counties
MACON COUNTY AND SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — The weather forecast for later this week is prompting a northeast Missouri judge to take precautionary safety measures. Presiding Judge Rick Tucker has ordered that all court offices in Macon and Shelby counties to be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, due to the forecast showing a high likelihood of extremely dangerous weather conditions.
khqa.com
Weather prompts closing of judicial offices in Adair, Knox, Lewis counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The expected winter storm is prompting the temporary closure of judicial offices in Missouri's 2nd Circuit. Presiding Judge Matthew Wilson told KTVO that due to the weather and safety concerns, he is closing judicial offices in Adair, Knox and Lewis counties on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
Pen City Current
Residents urge board to reconsider NuStar request
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County couple urged Lee County Supervisors to rethink their position on eminent domain claims from pipeline companies Monday morning. Ted and Carrelle Stein, of rural Fort Madison said the even though the county can't specifically stop eminent domain they should be more opposed to it to support local farmers.
KCJJ
Firefighters from multiple agencies respond to blaze at house under construction on Highway 22
Multiple agencies responded to a weekend fire at a house under construction on Highway 22 near Riverside. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate Riverside firefighters were initially called to a reported structure fire at a house under construction at 2510 Highway 22…about two miles east of Kalona…just before 10:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Kalona, Wellman and Washington all converged on the scene a short time later to assist. No one was inside the residence at the time.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
khqa.com
KHQA Football Awards Week-2022 MO/IA Defensive MVP: CEATON PENNEWELL, Monroe City
Rationale: It would of course be a totally subjective and thus flawed exercise... But if one were to attempt to tackle the undertaking of trying to determine the greatest Linebacker in Tri-State Football history, empirically Ceaton Pennewell would deserve no less than a place in the discussion. We may not...
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
khqa.com
Knapheide employees spread holiday cheer to veterans
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Knapheide employees on Tuesday continued the tradition this year of spreading holiday cheer at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Employees gave presents to 140 veterans living at the home. The gifts were enough to fill two Knapheide KUV bodies. The tradition of giving back...
khqa.com
Winter Storm hits the Tri-States starting Thursday
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A major winter storm is about hit the tri-states starting on Thursday. Sub-zero temperatures, gusty winds, heavy snow along with dangerous road conditions. Here is what you need to know to get you through the next couple of days safely. Starting on Thursday morning, the...
khqa.com
Quincy City Council approves funds to replace PCs to prevent another hack
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The city of Quincy will spend up to $65,000 to replace older personal computers and laptops in an effort to further prevent another hack of the city's network. The Council Monday night voted to approve bids from SHI, CDWG, and Hewlett-Packard to replace around...
CNH Industrial workers still on strike after almost eight months
BURLINGTON, Iowa — More than 400 Case New Holland Industrial plant workers are still on strike almost eight months after first walking off the CNH plant in Burlington in May. On May 2, over a thousand CNH workers in both Iowa and Wisconsin went on strike, demanding better pay,...
khqa.com
Trinity Church hosts service for those grieving
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for people who are experiencing grief. The Trinity Church in Quincy is hosting a “Blue Christmas Service” Wednesday evening. The service, which falls on the winter solstice, will give attendees an opportunity to light a...
khqa.com
KHQA Football Awards Week-2022 Illinois Defensive MVP: ISAAC GENENBACHER, Central
RATIONALE: Depending on the particular contest or even moment within a particular game...the answer as to just who was the best player on the stingiest defense in Illinois Small School Football was subject to interpretation. Such is the function of Brad Dixon's By-Committe Approach to defending the field. And such...
Comments / 0