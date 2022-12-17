ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52

Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
CORVALLIS, OR
LONG BEACH STATE 82, IDAHO 75

Percentages: FG .456, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Salih 5-12, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 1-3, R.Smith 1-6, Ford 0-1, Moffitt 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moffitt 4, R.Smith 4, T.Smith 3, Harge, Salih). Steals: 7 (I.Jones 2, Moffitt 2, R.Smith, Salih,...
LONG BEACH, CA
UTEP 75, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 62

Percentages: FG .396, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Woods 4-10, Horton 2-4, D.Powell 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Watson 1-3, Bettis 0-1, Elliott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filmore). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 4, Robinson 3, Filmore 2, Horton 2, Watson 2, Bettis). Steals: 6 (Horton 3,...
GREENSBORO, NC
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

Percentages: FG .402, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Ball 4-13, McDaniels 2-4, Bouknight 1-1, Washington 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richards, Washington). Turnovers: 14 (Ball 7, Plumlee 3, Maledon, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Washington). Steals: 15 (Maledon 4, Oubre Jr....
WASHINGTON STATE
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Walker IV 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Christie 2-2, Schroder 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Nunn 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Gabriel, Walker IV). Turnovers: 15 (Beverley 3, Bryant 2, Gabriel 2,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79

FLORIDA (11-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.2, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Deans 7-17, Dut 1-1, Rickards 1-1, Rimdal 1-4, Warren 1-1, Perry 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tat.Wyche 2, Warren 1) Turnovers: 22 (Deans 6, Rickards 4, Dut 3, Warren 3, Rimdal 2, Tal.Wyche...
OKLAHOMA STATE
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CAL STATE FULLERTON 59, SACRAMENTO STATE 49

Percentages: FG .367, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Mawein 2-5, Wilbon 1-2, Marks 1-3, Chappell 1-8, Patterson 1-8, Hunt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks, Mawein, McRae, Patterson). Turnovers: 14 (Mawein 3, McRae 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, Patterson 2, Wilbon 2). Steals: 4...
FULLERTON, CA
Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

WKU_Da.Smith 44 pass from Reed (Munson kick), 13:11. WKU_Beljan 27 pass from Reed (Munson kick), 8:46. WKU_Hall 25 pass from Da.Smith (Munson kick), 13:44. USA_FG Guajardo 30, 1:38. WKU_Corley 1 pass from Reed (Munson kick), :00. Third Quarter. USA_Thomas-Jones 10 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 12:57. WKU_Corley 39 pass from...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota, Boldy 12, 4:46. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 11 (Addison, Boldy), 8:54 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Hartman 2 (Boldy, Gaudreau), 18:12 (en). Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-14-19_42. Anaheim 4-12-6_22. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 6; Anaheim 0 of...
ANAHEIM, CA
Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 14 (Pavelski, Robertson), 14:49. 2, Edmonton, Janmark 2 (Kostin, Bouchard), 15:55. Second Period_3, Dallas, Johnston 9 (Marchment, Benn), 0:27. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 15 (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins), 2:36 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 18 (Janmark), 8:18. 6, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Marchment, Lundkvist), 17:56 (pp). Third Period_7, Edmonton, Foegele 4...
DALLAS, TX

